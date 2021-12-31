Covalis Capital LLP Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Exelon Corp, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Huntsman Corp

New Purchases: EMN, EXC, TIMB, SOL, HYG, WAVC, VLTA, HCP, CNI, HXL, LUCD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Exelon Corp, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp, TIM SA, ReneSola, sells PG&E Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Huntsman Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Covalis Capital LLP owns 84 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) - 4,355,478 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.48% Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) - 228,472 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (ZT) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 394,580 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN) - 1,264,091 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.09%. The holding were 228,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 394,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in TIM SA. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 680,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in ReneSola Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.23 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $5.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,183,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 66,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 4,355,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd by 53.24%. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 686,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 56.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 434,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in EVgo Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $11.02.