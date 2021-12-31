Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF, Sells JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD

- New Purchases: SPAB, SPYD, LGOV, IBTE, IBTD, UCON, SPTL, PEP, IDNA, ADP, BF.B, KO, NSRGY, UNH, XLV,
- Added Positions: IVV, RDVY, ALTL, DFAC, DFAX, ICSH, FCTR, ITOT, KRE, VYM, FMB, IBDN, IXN, XLF, MTUM, IWD, IUSV, IBDP, IBDO, FHLC, IWF, IJH, SLY, IVE, IYH, VOO, DVY, TSLA, DIS, IWV,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, AGG, IXUS, VNLA, FIXD, LMBS, VTI, FTSM, GOVT, FPX, FVD, GHYB, VXUS, VTEB, SHV, XT, SLYV, HYG, JPST, SCHD, XLU, IEMG, IWP, EEM, GE, COST, ABT, T, EFA, IBM,
- Sold Out: JAGG, FPXI, PTBD, IEI, SPTS, BA, BNDX, IBDM, KWEB, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,660 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 274,936 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 402,566 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 376,598 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) - 403,591 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 209,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 36,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 139.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 440.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 54,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.4 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $53.84.Sold Out: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.41 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $30.49.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Eldridge Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.
