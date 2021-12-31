Arjuna Capital Buys United Parcel Service Inc, American Tower Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Sonoco Products Co, 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc

New Purchases: GSK, AVGO, LKQ, MTD, NSC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, American Tower Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Sonoco Products Co, 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, American Express Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arjuna Capital. As of 2021Q4, Arjuna Capital owns 98 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,709 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,997 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,599 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,010 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,827 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1408.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 64.90%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 97.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $120.66, with an estimated average price of $115.21.