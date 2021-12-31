Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arjuna Capital Buys United Parcel Service Inc, American Tower Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Sonoco Products Co, 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc

Investment company Arjuna Capital (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, American Tower Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Sonoco Products Co, 3M Co, Cardinal Health Inc, American Express Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arjuna Capital. As of 2021Q4, Arjuna Capital owns 98 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arjuna Capital
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,709 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,997 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,599 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,010 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,827 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Arjuna Capital initiated holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The purchase prices were between $1355.25 and $1702.53, with an estimated average price of $1515.56. The stock is now traded at around $1408.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 64.90%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $209.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 36.34%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 97.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Arjuna Capital added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 29.00%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $613.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $59.7.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Arjuna Capital sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $105.3 and $120.66, with an estimated average price of $115.21.



