Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, , Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, GSK, ANET, ADSK, INTU, ABBV, SCHV, ESGV, SCHH, VTI,
- Added Positions: IVV, GNMA, IEI, VCIT, QLTA, FLOT, SCHO, IGSB, VIG, SCHP, DSI, SUSA, FDX, IJR, TJX, EA, SCHF, CL, ATVI, SCHB, JNJ, UNH, SCHG, BDX, BMY, IEMG, SCHE, BAC, AXP, TFLO, TXN, PEP, SUB, VEA, VGT, CLX, MUB, CME, IEFA, IAGG, CMCSA, EMB, ABT, CWB, D, JPM, HD, USB, ADBE, TT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SCHZ, SPY, MSFT, ESGU, SUSC, ORCL, BRK.B, EAGG, GVI, IWF, IWM, PFE, NVDA, MDT, LOW, IDXX, IBM, SCHA, SUSB, VCSH, VPU, VWO, ESGE, VYM, ESGD, PG, CSX, CSCO, CTSH, COST, GD, INTC, VZ, XEL, EBAY, V, PYPL, EFA, KMB, GILD, IWB, GLD,
- Sold Out: RTX, KSU, TSLA, BSV, CRM,
For the details of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bigelow+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,179 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 195,672 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 187,882 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 176,594 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 16,991 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $125.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $481.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $56. The stock is now traded at around $52.950100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $129.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bigelow Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.
