Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Keystone Financial Group Buys Wells Fargo, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keystone Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, AT&T Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, Keystone Financial Group owns 304 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keystone Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keystone+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keystone Financial Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 133,625 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 217,153 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  3. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) - 383,177 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 178,515 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 203,129 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1350.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $77.7, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.84 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 123.72%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.06%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $146.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 52,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 102.19%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keystone Financial Group. Also check out:

1. Keystone Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keystone Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keystone Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keystone Financial Group keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus