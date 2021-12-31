Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Holistic Financial Partners Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCH VII, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV

Investment company Holistic Financial Partners (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, FIRST TR EXCH VII, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Techtronic Industries Co, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holistic Financial Partners. As of 2021Q4, Holistic Financial Partners owns 122 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Holistic Financial Partners
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 69,616 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 510,600 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.98%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 338,383 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 208,759 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 29,890 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 78,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 72,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.8 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $103.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Holistic Financial Partners initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Holistic Financial Partners added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 874.03%. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 78,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Holistic Financial Partners added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Holistic Financial Partners sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Holistic Financial Partners sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $33.89 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.97.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Holistic Financial Partners sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Holistic Financial Partners sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



