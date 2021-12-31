Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Schf (gpe), Llc Buys LianBio, Dada Nexus, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys LianBio, Dada Nexus, Berkeley Lights Inc, sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2021Q4, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHF (GPE), LLC
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,473,138 shares, 37.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.2%
  2. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 3,815,320 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ball Corp (BLL) - 917,726 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 253,300 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.5%
  5. Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,299,364 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: LianBio (LIAN)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 937,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16.



