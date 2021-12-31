Schf (gpe), Llc Buys LianBio, Dada Nexus, Berkeley Lights Inc, Sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc

New Purchases: LIAN, DADA, BLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LianBio, Dada Nexus, Berkeley Lights Inc, sells ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, Unity Software Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2021Q4, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,473,138 shares, 37.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.2% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 3,815,320 shares, 20.17% of the total portfolio. Ball Corp (BLL) - 917,726 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 253,300 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.5% Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,299,364 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in LianBio. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 937,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16.