LDR Capital Management LLC Buys RPT Realty, EPR Properties, Ventas Inc, Sells Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

- New Purchases: EPRPC.PFD, VTR, RLJPA.PFD, PSTL, EPRPE.PFD, BHRPB.PFD, CTO, EXPE, NHI, DRH, BRT,
- Added Positions: RPT, SLG, BXMT, COLD, CDR, SRC, HTA, CIO, AKR, BXP, HR, HIW, KRC, UBA, CLDT, OUT,
- Reduced Positions: PK, PLYA, RLJ, HT, GNL, RMR, MGP, OPI, AHH,
- Sold Out: ACRE, CORR, CPLG, OHI, PSB, LADR, NNN,
- SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 588,161 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 883,925 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- RPT Realty (RPT) - 247,238 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 588.69%
- EPR Properties (EPRpC.PFD) - 486,639 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 259,524 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $25.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 486,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ventas Inc (VTR)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 186,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 275,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 271,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPRPE.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $33.47 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.670300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 147,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHRPB.PFD)
LDR Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 133,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RPT Realty (RPT)
LDR Capital Management LLC added to a holding in RPT Realty by 588.69%. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 247,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $13.86 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $15.25.Sold Out: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.25.Sold Out: CorePoint Lodging Inc (CPLG)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc. The sale prices were between $15.29 and $17.76, with an estimated average price of $15.77.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The sale prices were between $160.21 and $185.39, with an estimated average price of $176.3.Sold Out: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)
LDR Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $11.87.
