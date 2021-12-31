PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys Sangoma Technologies Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America

New Purchases: SANG, PTON, SWIR, SPIR, COIN, NTRA, EPAY, LEVL, CSPR, PAE, PSXP, GWB, ESBK, VRS, GCP, FLOW, TSC, KOR, KOR, NPTN, ROG, PBCT, KRA, MCFE, EOCW, ALCC, DNAB, DNAD, LCA, LCA, REVH, FVIV, HERA, ASZ, CPUH, JWSM, ADER, DUNE, FMAC, PTRS, CPLG, HTPA, DNAA, MX, MGI, ATEX, WPCA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sangoma Technologies Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sierra Wireless Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America, KKR Inc, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sangoma Technologies Corp (SANG) - 1,401,970 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 820,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.42% Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 1,402,762 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 199,970 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.39% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 307,400 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 1,401,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 307,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 292,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 296,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 293.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 820,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 199,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 313,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 290.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $12.23.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.