PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys Sangoma Technologies Corp, Stitch Fix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America

- New Purchases: SANG, PTON, SWIR, SPIR, COIN, NTRA, EPAY, LEVL, CSPR, PAE, PSXP, GWB, ESBK, VRS, GCP, FLOW, TSC, KOR, KOR, NPTN, ROG, PBCT, KRA, MCFE, EOCW, ALCC, DNAB, DNAD, LCA, LCA, REVH, FVIV, HERA, ASZ, CPUH, JWSM, ADER, DUNE, FMAC, PTRS, CPLG, HTPA, DNAA, MX, MGI, ATEX, WPCA,
- Added Positions: SFIX, Z, MAXR, TWTR, SSNC, FTSI, BABA, AJRD, FBC, WBT, SJR, ACBI, CIGI, CIT, STFC, NUAN, ANAT, AAQC, GSKY, ACQR, WPCB, SCOA, AGCB, CCVI, HCII, MIT, AAC, APGB, CVII, LGAC, HIII, FSNB, TSPQ, KAHC, BRIV, MGLN, HLAH, FSV, PSTH, HAAC, SLAM, VGII, ETAC, PRPB, GOAC, FVAM, CRHC, OACB, CFIV, RMGC, KVSC, VAQC, AVAN, FCAX, DNAC, PNTM,
- Reduced Positions: KKR, BUR, EBIX, KLR, UTI, HHC, BAM, IBKR, EGAN, MSTR, STWD,
- Sold Out: CLDR, LILA, LILAK, AXDX, IPOF, HBI, VMEO, EBSB, PPD, INOV, VER, XLRN, BAMR, BRPM, KDMN, SPWH, TRIL, SWKH, UFS, CVA, CNBKA, SCR, RENN, CSOD, STMP, SVBI, PMBC, DISCA,
- Sangoma Technologies Corp (SANG) - 1,401,970 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 820,000 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.42%
- Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 1,402,762 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 199,970 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.39%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 307,400 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sangoma Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $19.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 1,401,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 307,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $19.02, with an estimated average price of $16.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 292,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Spire Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $2.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 296,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $189.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $63.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 293.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 820,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 80.39%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 199,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 313,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc by 290.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $12.23.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.27 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.55.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.
