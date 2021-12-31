Centiva Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Ameresco Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Ameresco Inc, , Microsoft Corp, Northern Star Investment Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centiva Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Centiva Capital, LP owns 1130 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centiva Capital, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centiva+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,325,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,114,200 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 347,770 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 720,500 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 312,200 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 347,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 324,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Jupiter Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,043,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 268.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,935,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1643.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 374,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 698.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 806,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 436.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 120,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,190,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 1986.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 255,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.

Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.