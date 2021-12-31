Centiva Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Ameresco Inc,

- New Purchases: QQQ, LQD, EMB, CERN, BKLN, JAQCU, PRPB, SCMAU, TCVA, AMBP, UTAAU, FIACU, SEDA.U, MPRAU, BOCNU, MTVC.U, PLMIU, EPAY, C, VG, FSR, CVII, XFINU, ADALU, CCMP, BYND, PHYT.U, JUN.U, BLEUU, LGTOU, TGAAU, PORT.U, IVCPU, ABT, BLK, GD, MCO, ROG, VRS, RXRAU, DTOCU, SKIN, RRAC.U, SPY, CP, MPWR, FBRT, FBRT, DHHCU, MSAC, WAVC.U, TWCB, ZINGU, BRD.U, FRBNU, XPDBU, LHX, MRVL, TRV, UPS, IPOD, AFRM, SLAMU, ACQRU, BRIVU, INTEU, CRECU, PACI.U, ROCAU, STET.U, APXIU, TCOA.U, PLD, ALGN, AMT, ADI, AZO, ADSK, ADP, BAC, BK, CNC, DECK, DXCM, DLR, GE, GSK, MCD, NFLX, NSC, PLUG, QDEL, RMD, SHW, X, ZBH, DFS, NPTN, KMI, IQV, AAL, CTLT, AA, AVLR, CARR, BRIV, TOACU, TRAQ.U, OLITU, CBRGU, LGVCU, CMCAU, RJAC.U, SHAP.U, NVACU, ARNA, BBBY, BLDR, SCHW, MSI, NUVA, SWX, TDY, WBA, AER, BERY, AMBA, HLT, ANET, HUBS, TLRY, TLRY, PAE, INMD, CSPR, QS, PIPP, FPAC, FPAC, CVII.U, FSRXU, CFFSU, GTPAU, KVSC, AAC, KSI, LGV, CDAQU, MBSC.U, ARCKU, AEAEU, MLAIU, LIONU, LGSTU, SHCAU, ACDI.U, VMGAU, NFNT.U, MNTN.U, DAOOU, BPACU, BIOSU, SCUA.U, BFAC.U, AHRNU, PRLHU, EVE.U, APCA.U, APD, Y, ALL, DOX, ABC, NLY, ABG, AXS, BC, CPE, CPB, KMX, CVCO, CIEN, CMTL, CAG, CPA, CMI, EA, WIRE, FDS, FNF, FLS, GGG, HAE, HELE, HD, ICUI, IP, SJM, MIDD, NTAP, PPBI, PH, PATK, PB, RRD, RNR, ROL, RCL, SCI, SNX, TFX, THO, TSEM, THS, CUBE, UNF, WLL, ZBRA, LDOS, KDP, LAC, AOSL, BWXT, TRGP, EPAM, GMED, NMIH, HQY, QRVO, PLNT, RACE, GCP, FRTA, HGV, IR, SMAR, MNTV, LYFT, TW, CLVT, PLTR, PMGMU, GXIIU, LDHAU, XPDI, AGL, EWCZ, WWACU, USCTU, IOACU, RIVN, SVNAU, IQMDU, APN.U, RCFA.U, SGIIU, IFIN.U, ARKK, GDX, XLK, ARCH, CSGS, LUMN, CYH, EMR, MGA, MANH, MAS, PRU, RLI, SNA, WCN, RDUS, PNR, AERI, AFMD, SYNH, ASND, AMR, VRRM, ADT, MXCT, OCDX, PEGRU, DPCSU, LFACU, LFACU, EMLDU, EQRX, FATH,
- Added Positions: PSTH, PFE, ON, TWNT, MCFE, IPOF, MELI, POST, CZR, CLAA, IWM, PINS, FMAC, MIME, SE, SNRH, RXRA, DRAY, CORS, TMO, COUP, PDD, AOMR, CAT, XOM, NVAX, ORCL, PPG, CROX, AGNC, OKTA, ROKU, SKYA, CDNS, CRM, WFC, XEL, BUD, PYPL, TWLO, DOCU, CRWD, PTON, DOLE, AXP, BIIB, CNI, CCI, OVV, GS, INTC, SM, TROW, TER, VLO, WTW, BX, LULU, NXPI, CONE, FLOW, SQ, STNE, APSG, DGNU, HERA, GGPI, BBY, CSX, CCL, CLF, KO, DE, DPZ, EOG, GOOGL, ITW, ICE, MMC, MDT, MS, NVS, RF, RSG, TSM, WDC, WEX, CMG, VMW, BLNK, SIX, CHGG, SYF, CFG, CVNA, PAGS, NIO, CHWY, CHK, ANZU, AAQC, ICLN, TFC, CAH, ETN, EIX, GRMN, HAL, EHC, INCY, JPM, JNJ, KEY, NWE, PKG, UNP, GPRE, EDU, WU, EHTH, TAL, ALSN, VCRA, W, AVNS, KNSL, SNAP, AMCR, CHNG, SLV,
- Reduced Positions: FB, MSFT, NUAN, MGI, ABBV, INFO, KRE, ETSY, XLNX, TMUS, LVS, SAFM, HEAR, IBM, PPC, RRC, T, JKHY, JD, ZM, KRA, ACGL, VNE, FBP, PLAN, NKE, SCPL, ACN, TDOC, RDWR, NTES, ZTS, FRC, PSX, YUM, JUGG, ATKR, PTOC, LHAA, XP, BNTX, TWTR, SPWH, SGH, WSC, WRB, ILMN, MRO, DVA, TSN, AEP, TROX, SOFI, SOFI, AFG, CPNG, LSCC, CTVA, MLM, OXY, GOOG, ABUS, AJRD, GTES, CWK, COHR, GSAQ, BWA, RPD, TRP, MNR, SRCL, VEEV, STT, SJI, PLAY, XLF, MX, MPC, CVX, STFC, CINF, TPR, CBU, PAYX, GATX, TWOU, NTNX, ITT,
- Sold Out: AMRC, KSU, NSTB, MU, CNNE, CIIGU, RTPY, FDMT, MDLA, HUGS, CSOD, QCOM, VGII, AAPL, UFS, SCR, KBE, SLAB, INOV, AMAT, ASML, OACB, NVDA, ATH, FANG, MSDA, MO, NUE, BILI, APO, AR, BIOT, BMRN, HRC, MGLN, TWCBU, CE, PPD, ASPC, VXX, CSCO, INTU, NRG, XLRN, ZEN, SHOP, PPGH, SJR, SBUX, AVGO, APRN, URA, NTRS, RAVN, LYB, ACI, COMP, CPTK, SWAG, APH, AN, RE, STLD, TTWO, VZ, MSCI, CIT, DOW, FCX, KLAC, ES, PNC, TCBI, RTX, WSFS, WEC, NOW, AMBC, ALLY, TMX, HRI, ROSS, BMY, CHRW, CMO, CI, CGNX, ELS, TGNA, GNTX, TT, IPG, LAD, MKL, ONB, PEP, SLB, SWK, UNH, WM, WAT, WLK, FLT, FIVN, AJX, TEAM, ZS, DBX, IGAC, RBLX, SKYAU, AEHR, CSL, STZ, COO, EWBC, M, LEN, OLN, SBNY, ZION, LEA, VST, SI, BLTS, ALK, ABCB, ANSS, ADM, ASB, FIS, CMA, DHR, DLTR, DOV, FNB, PACW, FLEX, HWC, KR, HZO, NDAQ, PNM, PNFP, DGX, SIVB, WPM, SYK, SNV, UAL, UBSI, WTFC, MA, LFT, RNG, TBK, WK, SHAK, Z, FHB, ATUS, FSLY, TXG, HUGS.U, ACAH, ABB, ADBE, AMZN, AMX, OZK, CAR, CME, COST, CCK, EMN, NEE, FFIN, INFY, JBHT, KMB, KLIC, LMT, MSM, MDP, MDP, OGE, PENN, PRFT, RHI, ROP, SXT, SKX, UBS, USB, UFPI, WDFC, WSO, IBKR, IRDM, TRIL, FAF, LEDS, HCA, SLCA, PANW, BFAM, TPH, ICLR, MC, SMPL, APPN, RDFN, ESTC, LEVI, DT, LMND, LI, ERES, CLOV, ATC, SVFA, HCCC, SBEA, MNDY, AMG, AEM, AMP, IVZ, AGX, BA, CSGP, COLM, GILD, LHCG, LKQ, LPX, MGM, MIC, MET, VTRS, POOL, SPG, TJX, TECH, PAG, WYNN, FRPT, CABO, NTLA, NKLA, SKLZ, ANZUU, RCLF, TCAC, OLPX, A, AMED, AIG, RIOT, BKH, CL, CRK, XRAY, EQR, BANC, F, HSIC, GOGL, LSTR, LII, LNC, PEG, REGN, SBAC, SSB, SNPS, TPX, VMC, EVRG, L, PODD, FNV, TREE, LOPE, CHTR, SSNC, EXPI, PCRX, APTV, MTDR, ENPH, PFSI, CDW, OGS, LITE, MRNA, ALC, DDOG, ZI, DKNG, SNOW, DASH, GLBE, PCOR, FXI, DDD, CB, AMD, AFL, ALNY, AME, AMKR, AON, ARWR, ATO, AVY, BAX, BRO, BRKR, CRL, CMCSA, DD, LCII, DUK, LLY, ETR, FMC, FAST, FISV, FL, FUL, MNST, WELL, HSY, HPQ, HUM, K, MTD, PVH, PBH, RJF, RS, RGEN, WRK, SWBI, SSYS, SUI, SYY, TXT, INVA, ACIW, UDR, UTHR, OLED, UHS, VFC, DIS, TDG, TGH, CYRX, HCI, RGA, IRWD, GDOT, WD, PRLB, WDAY, NCLH, AMH, BURL, ITCI, GKOS, LILAK, RUN, HPE, KDMN, CRSP, SPCE, FTCH, DCT, CVAC, U, STWO, RCHG, PLTK, ADER, CFVI, PATH, S, S, ATVI, AEG, AMRN, APA, ITUB, CERS, LNG, BVN, GGB, MDLZ, MFA, MNKD, MLAB, OSUR, PSEC, STX, SFL, VTR, ANTM, EBAY, CLNE, FOLD, TWO, MRTX, SRNE, OCSL, DBRG, COTY, ESPR, PGEN, MGNI, GPRO, OCGN, NNDM, PEN, PSTG, CNDT, FINV, ZUO, AMRX, TALO, BNGO, UBER, ETWO, LU, RIDE, IMPX, GOEV, ARKO, BMBL, DUNE, COIN, ELMS, DRI, D, ENDP, LOW, NG, BKNG, PWR, CPRX, PM, DISCK, CBOE, SESN, ARDX, NBEV, DELL, OTIS, FBRX, BEKE, TMC, AMLP, XLE, XOP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Centiva Capital, LP
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,325,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,114,200 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 347,770 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 720,500 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 312,200 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 347,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 324,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jupiter Acquisition Corp (JAQCU)
Centiva Capital, LP initiated holding in Jupiter Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,043,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 268.20%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,935,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 1643.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 374,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 698.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 806,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 436.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 120,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,190,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McAfee Corp (MCFE)
Centiva Capital, LP added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 1986.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 255,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42.Sold Out: (KSU)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.Sold Out: CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (CIIGU)
Centiva Capital, LP sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.
