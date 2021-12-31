DC Investments Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Taboola.com, Taboola.com, Sells Merck Inc, Blackstone Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc

- New Purchases: RSP, TBLA, TBLA, ATSG, OB, AMD, NVAX, LMT, CI, C, NUAN, CLF, TGT, CMG, PM, TTD, ARNA, WMT, INTU, IBM, MMM, PHUN,
- Added Positions: FCEL, EXC, XLNX, TMUS,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, PNW,
- Sold Out: MRK, BX, VIR, KLAC, STT, SCHW, NOW, EL, CRM, AA, WDAY, HUBS, CRVS, SIVB, FTNT, AMGN, BILL, BTBT,
For the details of DC Investments Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dc+investments+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DC Investments Management, LLC
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 60,468 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) - 178,343 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
- Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 76,067 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
- Meritor Inc (MTOR) - 148,997 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.
- MYR Group Inc (MYRG) - 27,250 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.96%. The holding were 60,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 53,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Outbrain Inc (OB)
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 69,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)
DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc by 988.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $7.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 116,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of DC Investments Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. DC Investments Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DC Investments Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DC Investments Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DC Investments Management, LLC keeps buying