DC Investments Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Taboola.com, Taboola.com, Sells Merck Inc, Blackstone Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc

New Purchases: RSP, TBLA, TBLA, ATSG, OB, AMD, NVAX, LMT, CI, C, NUAN, CLF, TGT, CMG, PM, TTD, ARNA, WMT, INTU, IBM, MMM, PHUN,

RSP, TBLA, TBLA, ATSG, OB, AMD, NVAX, LMT, CI, C, NUAN, CLF, TGT, CMG, PM, TTD, ARNA, WMT, INTU, IBM, MMM, PHUN, Added Positions: FCEL, EXC, XLNX, TMUS,

FCEL, EXC, XLNX, TMUS, Reduced Positions: NVDA, PNW,

NVDA, PNW, Sold Out: MRK, BX, VIR, KLAC, STT, SCHW, NOW, EL, CRM, AA, WDAY, HUBS, CRVS, SIVB, FTNT, AMGN, BILL, BTBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Taboola.com, Taboola.com, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Outbrain Inc, sells Merck Inc, Blackstone Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, KLA Corp, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DC Investments Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, DC Investments Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $70 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DC Investments Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dc+investments+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 60,468 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. New Position MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) - 178,343 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) - 76,067 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Meritor Inc (MTOR) - 148,997 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. MYR Group Inc (MYRG) - 27,250 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.96%. The holding were 60,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 53,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Outbrain Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.45 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 69,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 6,316 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc by 988.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $7.88. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 116,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 34,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

DC Investments Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.