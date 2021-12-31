UBP Investment Advisors SA Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: KKR, ARES, BX, QCOM, AMD, GM,

KKR, ARES, BX, QCOM, AMD, GM, Added Positions: TROW, SGOL, CWB, VCLT, EMSH, GHYG, LEMB, SHY, SPIP, AGZ, GOVT, INDA, JPM, GREK, GOOGL, AAPL, ORCL, AMZN, FB, MA, DFS, ALL, OMC, IP, MET, ATVI, BLK, BWA, CINF, CSCO, CMA, CMI, EXPD, FCX, INTC, RHI, CTVA, DOW, NWSA, NEM, PKG, USB, GL, RL, SNA,

TROW, SGOL, CWB, VCLT, EMSH, GHYG, LEMB, SHY, SPIP, AGZ, GOVT, INDA, JPM, GREK, GOOGL, AAPL, ORCL, AMZN, FB, MA, DFS, ALL, OMC, IP, MET, ATVI, BLK, BWA, CINF, CSCO, CMA, CMI, EXPD, FCX, INTC, RHI, CTVA, DOW, NWSA, NEM, PKG, USB, GL, RL, SNA, Reduced Positions: IVV, NEAR, EMB, FLRN, BIL, CEMB, EEM, SPY, CMDY, ILF, ULST,

IVV, NEAR, EMB, FLRN, BIL, CEMB, EEM, SPY, CMDY, ILF, ULST, Sold Out: TMUS, AMAT, EZU, EPP, HYG, EWU, IWD, GS, DIS, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UBP Investment Advisors SA. As of 2021Q4, UBP Investment Advisors SA owns 98 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UBP Investment Advisors SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubp+investment+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 400,784 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 593,609 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.67% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 607,736 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 876,971 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.80% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 168,684 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.48%

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $123.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $167.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 2670.96%. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $143.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 63,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 876,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 168,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $95.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 63,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $70.428300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 99,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 56.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $49.34, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 123,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $46.68 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.84 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

UBP Investment Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37.