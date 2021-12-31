Port Capital LLC Buys Onto Innovation Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Copart Inc, IAA Inc, Heico Corp

New Purchases: ONTO, FB, HAYW, ACN, ACWI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Onto Innovation Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Copart Inc, IAA Inc, Heico Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Port Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Port Capital LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Port Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/port+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 926,254 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77% Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 210,757 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.42% RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 405,394 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93% RLI Corp (RLI) - 674,367 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.93% IDEX Corp (IEX) - 307,683 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.84%

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 333,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 67,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1959.49%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 290,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.