Port Capital LLC Buys Onto Innovation Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Copart Inc, IAA Inc, Heico Corp

Investment company Port Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Onto Innovation Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Copart Inc, IAA Inc, Heico Corp, RBC Bearings Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Port Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Port Capital LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Port Capital LLC
  1. Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 926,254 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77%
  2. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 210,757 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.42%
  3. RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 405,394 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93%
  4. RLI Corp (RLI) - 674,367 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.93%
  5. IDEX Corp (IEX) - 307,683 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.84%
New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $86.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 333,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 67,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 550,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Port Capital LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $321.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1959.49%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 8,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 290,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Port Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 28.42%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $194.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Sold Out: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Port Capital LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.



