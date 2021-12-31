SG3 Management, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, , JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, FB, ROKU, NVDA, PYPL, GOOGL, AMGN, CL, BABA, PFE, ICUI, PBW, AVGO, ETSY, CRM, MEG, ATVI, ARNA, MRVL, ACWI, LMT, ZNGA, ZEN, GD, CLMT, CHK, IBB, XLY, GILD, QCOM, UWMC, UWMC, BRK.B, F, JNJ, QGEN, WAB, ZGNX, Z, AMR, IJR, MSOS, BLK, CBRL, VALE, DISCA, WSM, NCLH, NVCR, FND, ATUS, KRYS, GH, YETI, PINS, LUNG, FPAC, FPAC, INVZ, KRE, CB, HRTX, AEO, ARCB, ADP, BA, BYD, CCL, EOG, EQIX, FISV, FCX, ROCK, MTCH, IBM, RDWR, RCL, ACIW, WGO, JAZZ, TAK, IOVA, CHTR, HPP, GM, WD, GRPN, CSTM, NSTG, AMC, NEWR, KMPH, TPIC, HWM, PDD, TENB, ELAN, QFIN, ETWO, BLI, ATHA, MP, CPNG, COUR, SOFI, SOFI, ARKK, KCCA, TAN, APD, ABR, CNQ, ENDP, IMAX, MU, NKTR, JWN, NVAX, NUAN, BKNG, WPM, SIRI, TUP, VGR, XRX, YELL, LRN, UUUU, OMER, GDOT, AMRS, VRA, LZ, MRIN, CNHI, ALLY, MGNI, BOX, CWEN, GBT, MIME, OPP, ONDS, RFL, BFI, ALLK, CCO, CABA, NKLA, ANNX, ASAN, CMPS, FHTX, CLOV, PLBY, PATH, HNST, CURV, HTZ, EVGO, WEBR, XOS, TMC, TOST, GREE, COCO, RENT, RENT, BIRD, NRDS, GRAB, COPX, RWM, XLU, XOP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AMD, SQ, ADBE, SPG, BHC, GOOG, SHOP, XLNX, PLAY, FANG, IEA, TFC, AAPL, WELL, ABBV, NOC, SHW, TPX, DASH, HSBC, SNY, NIO, ET, ABC, PANW, SAGE, ALB, BAC, TEVA, STKL, NET, NKE, KGC, XOM, BMRN, DCPH, ZTO, BIGC, DKNG, GDXJ, GSM, ICLN, SENS, VRAY, KEYS, ADMA, CALX, IVR, KMDA, BK, PAA, PAR, GLNG, CRK, CCJ,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, AZN, ALNY, EDIT, TGT, YNDX, MRTX, PSTH, AMN, AES, BIIB, PRU, WDAY, SPLK, TGNA, VTRS, BGNE, AUPH, SRPT, TTM, NOW, PSX, QURE, RDUS, TWLO, CWH, BKLN, CLR, CLDX, BBBY, RIO, REGN, PENN, PHX, IONS, INTC, EMR, CIEN, CORT, AVDL, LIT, UBER, SCHW, DBD, DUK, MLCO, BUD, CTLP, AGI, MELI,
- Sold Out: XLRN, JD, INOV, VIR, ABNB, VEEV, APLS, FIVN, CMCSA, CNC, TSM, APO, AON, INCY, PNW, NTLA, AMT, CCI, DPZ, LYV, MS, REG, ZM, ASTR, ADI, ARWR, IBN, LRCX, UTHR, HEAR, TDOC, TCRR, CRTX, URA, STZ, HAIN, HRC, DGX, UNFI, VTR, ANTM, CCXI, KRA, ISEE, GDS, TTCF, VLTA, MMM, ALK, ANAT, AGO, FDX, FMX, HST, KIM, BBWI, MIC, TGTX, MLM, MTZ, UEPS, RJF, RIGL, SCHN, UAL, VFC, MTN, WHR, DQ, TROX, TNDM, SPWH, LNTH, SHAK, PTGX, ZYME, RUBY, ESTC, CVET, GRUB, RPTX, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, JBI, JBI, IEP, ITUB, SAN, BDSI, BSX, CERN, DLR, IMGN, PNC, SGMO, LSI, UMC, COWN, BX, DISCK, ICPT, IQV, KPTI, ALDX, ASND, SIOX, VRS, CRSP, IRTC, BYSI, BTU, MGY, REKR, SPOT, EAF, IHRT, XP, FOUR, FBRX, LI, AVIR, AI, RMO, VIEW, GENI, JATT.U, HLMN,
For the details of SG3 Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg3+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SG3 Management, LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 510,400 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 334,600 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 206,500 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,700 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12025.00%
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 206,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 12025.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 18471.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 3400.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2400.00%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 541,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 159.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XLRN)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of SG3 Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. SG3 Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SG3 Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SG3 Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SG3 Management, LLC keeps buying