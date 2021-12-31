SG3 Management, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, , JD.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Block Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Moderna Inc, , JD.com Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG3 Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SG3 Management, LLC owns 1010 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 206,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 12025.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 18471.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 3400.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2400.00%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 541,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 159.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.