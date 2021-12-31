Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SG3 Management, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, , JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company SG3 Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Block Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Moderna Inc, , JD.com Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG3 Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SG3 Management, LLC owns 1010 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG3 Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg3+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SG3 Management, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 510,400 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio.
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 334,600 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 206,500 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,700 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12025.00%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 206,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 72,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 56,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 12025.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 18471.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 3400.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2400.00%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 541,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 159.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of SG3 Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SG3 Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SG3 Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SG3 Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SG3 Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus