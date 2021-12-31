Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys Chevron Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CVX, MLI,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, ADBE, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL, VGT, AMAT, QCOM, PH, NVDA, RTX, TXN, RMD, PG, NSC, MMM, ABT, ITW, BDX, ABBV, AMGN, UPS, TECH, SO, ADP, CINF, LIN, GPC, LHX, HD, PKI, LMT, UNP, INTC, CARR, AMD, JPM, PANW, XYL, MU, ANSS, GLW, PEP, CTSH,
- Sold Out: V, PYPL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,063 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,872 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,138 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 37,125 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,320 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)
Ascension Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ascension Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
