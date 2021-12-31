Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, McDonald's Corp

Investment company WoodTrust Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Global Payments Inc, sells Intel Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, McDonald's Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WoodTrust Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, WoodTrust Financial Corp owns 141 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WoodTrust Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 522,359 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 118,287 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 76,528 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,619 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 128,935 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 131.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 45,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 106.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $648.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $264.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

Sold Out: (ICBK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.



