WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: CVS, VTV, VOO, GPN, PODD, XMTR, ABT, NCBS, NEE, UL, IBM, IFF, TTE, TD, DEO, CCOI, CME, BAH, BX, TSM, VBR, SHMP, BDSX,

CVS, VTV, VOO, GPN, PODD, XMTR, ABT, NCBS, NEE, UL, IBM, IFF, TTE, TD, DEO, CCOI, CME, BAH, BX, TSM, VBR, SHMP, BDSX, Added Positions: PYPL, EFA, VOE, VWO, IWN, VOT, WMT, IWO, UBER, JNJ, SBUX, VXUS, JPM, AXP, TDG, BRK.A, AMZN, KMX, MSFT, PHR, ROK, KO, DIS, BRK.B, PEP, PFE, RMD, SPT, MDT, LIN, CRM, ABMD, HOLX, FAST, AME, VUG, UNH, ACN, WAB, RBA, AKAM, GOOGL, EW, NKE, CVX, HON, NOC, COST, EVH, TRMB, HD, SYK, WM, MMM, UNP, VYM, ADBE, ECL, GD, GS, ITW, MRK, AON, CHWY, BMY, DSI, DXCM, BMO, ZTS, WDAY, IRTC, TXN, V, VZ, VRSK, LLY, GOOG, EXAS, DOCU, PG, ICE, ORLY, IEFA,

PYPL, EFA, VOE, VWO, IWN, VOT, WMT, IWO, UBER, JNJ, SBUX, VXUS, JPM, AXP, TDG, BRK.A, AMZN, KMX, MSFT, PHR, ROK, KO, DIS, BRK.B, PEP, PFE, RMD, SPT, MDT, LIN, CRM, ABMD, HOLX, FAST, AME, VUG, UNH, ACN, WAB, RBA, AKAM, GOOGL, EW, NKE, CVX, HON, NOC, COST, EVH, TRMB, HD, SYK, WM, MMM, UNP, VYM, ADBE, ECL, GD, GS, ITW, MRK, AON, CHWY, BMY, DSI, DXCM, BMO, ZTS, WDAY, IRTC, TXN, V, VZ, VRSK, LLY, GOOG, EXAS, DOCU, PG, ICE, ORLY, IEFA, Reduced Positions: DFAT, MCD, VTI, SPY, JLL, BLK, XOM, FIS, FB, MDLZ, TTD, SDY,

DFAT, MCD, VTI, SPY, JLL, BLK, XOM, FIS, FB, MDLZ, TTD, SDY, Sold Out: INTC, BSV, IWD, DIA, ICBK, VIG, NOBL, AMGN, CMCSA, FISV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Global Payments Inc, sells Intel Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, McDonald's Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WoodTrust Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, WoodTrust Financial Corp owns 141 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WoodTrust Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodtrust+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 522,359 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 118,287 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 76,528 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,619 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 128,935 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 42,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 131.50%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 45,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 106.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 46.98%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $648.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 45.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $264.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.05 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $36.07.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33.