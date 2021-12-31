Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Belpointe PREP LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: OZ, AVUS, RDVY, HUSV, IRT, AGM, VUSB, JAZZ, GTO, RF, DELL, BITO, XSLV, RIVN, IBDR, MGV, DOCS, DIAL, FCVT, SLY, SPYV, CTRA, DBD, GIII, MFIN, CMRE, ESBA, DWAC, BBCA, EWT, FEMS, GLTR, HACK, HDMV, IGBH, IJK, JEPI, LDUR, LTPZ, PFXF, SUSC, TQQQ, XMMO, AMSF, Y, THRM, ABC, AZO, BHB, CNI, KMX, DLTR, EXPD, FAST, HUBB, HUM, INTU, KBH, MKC, MPW, ON, PSA, ROP, WPM, STE, TER, TTEK, TRN, PTY, EVT, DIAX, VRSK, PHYS, HRZN, SBSW, IVT, HRTG, OR, FWONK, ECC, ENVA, NVCR, WSC, AQUA, BJ, AVTR, RMM, RMM, CION, FTCI, MKFG, LCID, AGGY, BUG, CSF, DFAX, DHS, DIVB, EAGG, EMLP, FEP, FPXI, FTA, FTC, FTHI, FTSL, HYDB, IAGG, ISMD, ISTB, IVOV, JMBS, LDEM, LMBS, OMFL, PWB, SGOV, SJNK, SMDV, TPYP, URTY, XHB,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, LMT, SRLN, DIS, DIVO, XLE, UBER, USRT, XLY, GM, FLOT, GLD, IJH, INTC, GOVT, SPLV, SPY, UPS, DOW, ITOT, NEAR, TIP, MRVL, MS, TGT, FVD, IWF, KRE, VT, XLF, BOND, VUG, AAPL, DE, WFC, IEF, IEMG, IJJ, USMV, NUE, PFE, TSM, TSLA, STAG, ALLY, XLG, XOP, AMZN, AMT, CAT, EMR, IBM, TT, MGM, PH, DGX, FB, DIA, IHI, IVV, IVW, SCHP, LOW, MU, MSFT, QCOM, DZSI, PDI, FSK, NIO, RKT, ABNB, DLN, IBDQ, ICVT, IUSB, MOAT, PAVE, QQQM, SCHD, VTI, XMLV, APD, BDX, STZ, DUK, EOG, XOM, GOOGL, ISRG, JPM, MCHP, NEM, TXN, WDFC, WM, AWK, BABA, SHAK, FTCH, ACWV, ANGL, BITQ, EFAV, IBDN, IBDP, ITB, IWP, QQQJ, REM, RSP, URA, VOO, VTV, PLD, AMGN, NLY, ADSK, SCHW, CI, CMA, VALE, DHI, DTE, LLY, EQIX, EXAS, NEE, FISV, GE, GILD, LHX, HON, KMB, LEN, MAR, MDT, NKE, PXD, PG, SLB, SYK, SYY, UMC, RTX, VOD, WSM, COWN, TMUS, DFS, GOF, VMW, OCSL, KL, PSLV, KMI, SAND, PSX, NOW, PANW, ABBV, RNG, TSLX, VSTO, DMTK, ROKU, ZS, MSGE, DKNG, QS, AOK, BKLN, COM, COWZ, DFAC, DGRO, DRIV, DTD, EFG, EFV, EMXC, ESML, FNDF, FPE, FTEC, FTSM, GSEW, HYD, IBB, IBDO, IDHQ, IEFA, IPAC, IWD, IYE, IYW, MGK, MTUM, PCY, PSR, QYLD, SCHG, SDY, SLYG, SMH, SOXX, SPYG, TDTF, TECL, VB, VCSH, VIG, VPU, VXUS, VYM, XLB, XSVM, DDD, AAON, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, A, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ABR, ARCC, ARTNA, ADP, TFC, BMO, BLK, BTI, BLDR, CF, CMS, CSX, CVS, CPB, CE, CNC, CRL, LNG, CME, CSCO, CLF, TPR, CTSH, CMP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DEO, DD, EMN, EIX, EL, FFIV, FCX, GPS, GPC, GPN, GS, HSY, HPQ, MTCH, IBN, IDXX, SJM, J, K, KFS, MAS, MCD, MCK, MT, NVS, OXY, OCN, ODFL, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PGR, PRU, KWR, RGCO, O, RSG, BB, ROK, ROST, RY, SNY, STX, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SWKS, SO, STT, SU, TECH, TXT, TTE, USB, UL, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WST, WEC, XEL, YORW, YUM, ZBH, CMG, ET, DHY, DNP, NEA, NRK, GDV, BDJ, FSLR, DAL, CLR, BGS, LULU, MAXR, AQN, V, AGNC, AVGO, FTNT, DG, EFC, NBB, SIX, PACB, BAH, MOS, FDUS, WDAY, MPLX, NCLH, ICLR, DOC, BANX, HLT, ANET, NEP, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, TDOC, CC, KHC, CWH, HWM, INVH, OKTA, RTL, RTL, XFLT, COLD, LYFT, PINS, ALC, FSLY, CARR, AZEK, IAC, BEPC, LESL, PTA, SGFY, OGN, FIGS, GXO, ACIM, ACWX, AOM, ARKW, BIZD, BOTZ, CALF, CIBR, COMT, DBC, DWAS, EEM, EMQQ, ESPO, EUSB, FDN, FIW, FUTY, FXH, GNMA, GRES, HNDL, HYMB, IBDD, IBUY, IDV, IFRA, IMTM, IWB, IWO, IWR, IWS, IYG, JETS, JNK, LVHI, MFMS, MINT, MOO, MOTI, NOBL, ONEY, OUSA, PSL, QDEF, QTEC, RGI, RPG, RWJ, SCHF, SCHO, SDG, SMIN, SNPE, SPDW, SPHD, SPHQ, SPIP, SUSB, SYLD, USHY, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VOOG, VOT, VPL, VTEB, VTWO, VXF, XHS, YOLO,
- Reduced Positions: RDFI, QQQ, LIN, QUAL, XLV, XLP, XLRE, CVX, AGG, TADS, XLU, REGN, SPEM, TLT, PARA, F, COP, WRB, HYG, IJT, MDY, FDX, XPO, HCA, PDBC, BND, IYR, OIH, VEA, RYN, WYNN, HYLB, IVOL, MMM, ABT, DVN, UNP, APPS, GDX, IEUR, XLC, XLK, AFG, DLR, GD, MET, TRV, TJX, WBA, MELI, SYF, CWB, MBB, SPLG, USFR, BA, COST, ECL, LRCX, CRM, RDS.B, PAYC, CRWD, DNL, IWY, SPTM, VCIT, VEU, VXX, XLI, CMCSA, MMC, TPL, PYPL, LITE, PTON, AOR, LQD, MUB, SCHJ, SCHM, SHV, ATVI, AZN, LAZ, MA, SFM, UA, SE, MRNA, BYND, SKYT, BROS, AGZ, ARKK, BIL, BIV, FFTI, HEDJ, IXUS, LIT, PZA, AXDX, AMD, AB, MO, BP, BK, BBY, BIIB, ED, ETN, HIG, HD, BBWI, LYV, NFLX, NOC, PII, SIRI, SWBI, LUV, SBUX, TMO, UNH, VZ, WMT, XLNX, FFC, CODI, CIM, PBA, VUZI, KKR, BGX, HASI, CDW, AAL, GOOG, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, TTD, DOCU, SONO, ZM, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AMJ, BSV, IGIB, DBEF, EFA, EMB, FALN, FSTA, GLDM, IAU, IDU, IWL, IXG, MJ, NYF, PKW, PSK, RVNU, RWL, SCHB, SH, SHY, SHYG, SMMU, SPAB, SPMD, SPSM, SPTL, UPRO, VGLT, VGSH, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VTIP, VWOB, XSOE, ABB, NSP, AFL, ALK, ALGN, AEP, IVZ, AON, APA, ASH, AZPN, ATO, BCE, BHP, BIDU, OZK, GOLD, BMRN, BSX, AZTA, CAH, CCL, FUN, FIS, CINF, C, CLX, NNN, CYRN, WOLF, DXCM, DISCA, D, LCII, EW, EA, ETR, EPD, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FITB, FHN, FLO, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IIVI, ILMN, IP, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LANC, MGA, MFC, MLM, MMS, NTES, NOK, ES, OHI, PPL, PAYX, PPC, PNW, PLUG, NTR, PSEC, PEG, RGEN, RIO, SIVB, SMG, SPG, SCCO, STLD, WEN, OLED, VMI, GWW, WDC, WMB, WEX, CEF, CRF, IIM, PFD, PDT, NVG, BLE, UTG, UTF, JRO, EXG, CQP, BX, CHW, TEL, ULTA, MSCI, LRN, BIP, KW, BEP, BUD, STWD, CLDT, NXPI, SBRA, FRC, MPC, APTV, SPLK, QLYS, DSL, NRZ, VEEV, TWTR, CGC, ARES, ZEN, HUBS, QRVO, SEDG, GSBD, ETSY, NTRA, TWLO, SNAP, GPMT, ELAN, YETI, PLMR, CHWY, NET, BILL, BIPC, SNOW, U, VLDR, MP, RBLX, AAXJ, ALTL, AMLP, AOA, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, BIBL, BLES, IGSB, CSM, DJD, DVY, DWM, EDV, EPRF, ESGE, EVX, EWRE, FHLC, FLYT, HDV, HYEM, ICLN, ICSH, IGV, IHE, IJR, IJS, ITA, IWN, IXJ, IXN, IYH, IYJ, IYK, JKF, JKH, KBE, MNA, NUSI, PBW, PCEF, PEJ, PFF, PFFD, PGX, PHO, PSI, PSQ, PTBD, QAI, QCLN, QMN, QMOM, RHS, ROBO, RWM, SCHZ, SCZ, SGOL, SLQD, SMLV, SPIB, SPLB, SPSB, SPTI, SPYD, SUB, SUSA, TAN, TLTD, VBK, VBR, VCLT, VDC, VDE, VMBS, VOE, VONG, VRP, VV, VWO, WOOD, XBI, XES,
- Sold Out: TEGS, IYM, PSFE, VIR, IBDM, VNT, ORLY, HZNP, BNDX, EPI, COIN, DDOG, DFJ, IBD, USO, BSY, PCI, AKRO, EELV, APTS, PAVM, BCM, EWW, FFHG, ILPT, IDLV, INDY, SSO, TIPZ, UPST, NEEPQ, OTIS, GENI, EEMA, BAB, BSCL, DEM, AMCR, EWG, EWU, FFTG, FLTR, GWX, MVV, SPTS, TFI, UWM, XRT, PENN, SRNE, PKO, AWP, EBS, VGM, AWF, WAL, GHC, UAL, TSCO, LAC, MCY, JBLU, EQC, FBC, INFI, DAR, COF, SRPT, OMER, AES, STNE, WH, LX, CVNA, CRSP, JHB, W, CFG, JD, WIX, KNOP, XONE, RH, AMBA, SAVE, COR, TXG, KD, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Belpointe Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 490,848 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 96,325 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 141,559 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.77%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,133 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 128,690 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 101,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET (HUSV)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 91,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.3 and $136.81, with an estimated average price of $123.26. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 141,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 225.34%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 403.72%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 178,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 278,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 137,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Trend Aggregation ESG ETF (TEGS)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Trend Aggregation ESG ETF. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.61.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.
