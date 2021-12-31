Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Belpointe PREP LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: OZ, AVUS, RDVY, HUSV, IRT, AGM, VUSB, JAZZ, GTO, RF, DELL, BITO, XSLV, RIVN, IBDR, MGV, DOCS, DIAL, FCVT, SLY, SPYV, CTRA, DBD, GIII, MFIN, CMRE, ESBA, DWAC, BBCA, EWT, FEMS, GLTR, HACK, HDMV, IGBH, IJK, JEPI, LDUR, LTPZ, PFXF, SUSC, TQQQ, XMMO, AMSF, Y, THRM, ABC, AZO, BHB, CNI, KMX, DLTR, EXPD, FAST, HUBB, HUM, INTU, KBH, MKC, MPW, ON, PSA, ROP, WPM, STE, TER, TTEK, TRN, PTY, EVT, DIAX, VRSK, PHYS, HRZN, SBSW, IVT, HRTG, OR, FWONK, ECC, ENVA, NVCR, WSC, AQUA, BJ, AVTR, RMM, RMM, CION, FTCI, MKFG, LCID, AGGY, BUG, CSF, DFAX, DHS, DIVB, EAGG, EMLP, FEP, FPXI, FTA, FTC, FTHI, FTSL, HYDB, IAGG, ISMD, ISTB, IVOV, JMBS, LDEM, LMBS, OMFL, PWB, SGOV, SJNK, SMDV, TPYP, URTY, XHB,

OZ, AVUS, RDVY, HUSV, IRT, AGM, VUSB, JAZZ, GTO, RF, DELL, BITO, XSLV, RIVN, IBDR, MGV, DOCS, DIAL, FCVT, SLY, SPYV, CTRA, DBD, GIII, MFIN, CMRE, ESBA, DWAC, BBCA, EWT, FEMS, GLTR, HACK, HDMV, IGBH, IJK, JEPI, LDUR, LTPZ, PFXF, SUSC, TQQQ, XMMO, AMSF, Y, THRM, ABC, AZO, BHB, CNI, KMX, DLTR, EXPD, FAST, HUBB, HUM, INTU, KBH, MKC, MPW, ON, PSA, ROP, WPM, STE, TER, TTEK, TRN, PTY, EVT, DIAX, VRSK, PHYS, HRZN, SBSW, IVT, HRTG, OR, FWONK, ECC, ENVA, NVCR, WSC, AQUA, BJ, AVTR, RMM, RMM, CION, FTCI, MKFG, LCID, AGGY, BUG, CSF, DFAX, DHS, DIVB, EAGG, EMLP, FEP, FPXI, FTA, FTC, FTHI, FTSL, HYDB, IAGG, ISMD, ISTB, IVOV, JMBS, LDEM, LMBS, OMFL, PWB, SGOV, SJNK, SMDV, TPYP, URTY, XHB, Added Positions: BRK.B, LMT, SRLN, DIS, DIVO, XLE, UBER, USRT, XLY, GM, FLOT, GLD, IJH, INTC, GOVT, SPLV, SPY, UPS, DOW, ITOT, NEAR, TIP, MRVL, MS, TGT, FVD, IWF, KRE, VT, XLF, BOND, VUG, AAPL, DE, WFC, IEF, IEMG, IJJ, USMV, NUE, PFE, TSM, TSLA, STAG, ALLY, XLG, XOP, AMZN, AMT, CAT, EMR, IBM, TT, MGM, PH, DGX, FB, DIA, IHI, IVV, IVW, SCHP, LOW, MU, MSFT, QCOM, DZSI, PDI, FSK, NIO, RKT, ABNB, DLN, IBDQ, ICVT, IUSB, MOAT, PAVE, QQQM, SCHD, VTI, XMLV, APD, BDX, STZ, DUK, EOG, XOM, GOOGL, ISRG, JPM, MCHP, NEM, TXN, WDFC, WM, AWK, BABA, SHAK, FTCH, ACWV, ANGL, BITQ, EFAV, IBDN, IBDP, ITB, IWP, QQQJ, REM, RSP, URA, VOO, VTV, PLD, AMGN, NLY, ADSK, SCHW, CI, CMA, VALE, DHI, DTE, LLY, EQIX, EXAS, NEE, FISV, GE, GILD, LHX, HON, KMB, LEN, MAR, MDT, NKE, PXD, PG, SLB, SYK, SYY, UMC, RTX, VOD, WSM, COWN, TMUS, DFS, GOF, VMW, OCSL, KL, PSLV, KMI, SAND, PSX, NOW, PANW, ABBV, RNG, TSLX, VSTO, DMTK, ROKU, ZS, MSGE, DKNG, QS, AOK, BKLN, COM, COWZ, DFAC, DGRO, DRIV, DTD, EFG, EFV, EMXC, ESML, FNDF, FPE, FTEC, FTSM, GSEW, HYD, IBB, IBDO, IDHQ, IEFA, IPAC, IWD, IYE, IYW, MGK, MTUM, PCY, PSR, QYLD, SCHG, SDY, SLYG, SMH, SOXX, SPYG, TDTF, TECL, VB, VCSH, VIG, VPU, VXUS, VYM, XLB, XSVM, DDD, AAON, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, A, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ABR, ARCC, ARTNA, ADP, TFC, BMO, BLK, BTI, BLDR, CF, CMS, CSX, CVS, CPB, CE, CNC, CRL, LNG, CME, CSCO, CLF, TPR, CTSH, CMP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DEO, DD, EMN, EIX, EL, FFIV, FCX, GPS, GPC, GPN, GS, HSY, HPQ, MTCH, IBN, IDXX, SJM, J, K, KFS, MAS, MCD, MCK, MT, NVS, OXY, OCN, ODFL, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PGR, PRU, KWR, RGCO, O, RSG, BB, ROK, ROST, RY, SNY, STX, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SWKS, SO, STT, SU, TECH, TXT, TTE, USB, UL, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WST, WEC, XEL, YORW, YUM, ZBH, CMG, ET, DHY, DNP, NEA, NRK, GDV, BDJ, FSLR, DAL, CLR, BGS, LULU, MAXR, AQN, V, AGNC, AVGO, FTNT, DG, EFC, NBB, SIX, PACB, BAH, MOS, FDUS, WDAY, MPLX, NCLH, ICLR, DOC, BANX, HLT, ANET, NEP, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, TDOC, CC, KHC, CWH, HWM, INVH, OKTA, RTL, RTL, XFLT, COLD, LYFT, PINS, ALC, FSLY, CARR, AZEK, IAC, BEPC, LESL, PTA, SGFY, OGN, FIGS, GXO, ACIM, ACWX, AOM, ARKW, BIZD, BOTZ, CALF, CIBR, COMT, DBC, DWAS, EEM, EMQQ, ESPO, EUSB, FDN, FIW, FUTY, FXH, GNMA, GRES, HNDL, HYMB, IBDD, IBUY, IDV, IFRA, IMTM, IWB, IWO, IWR, IWS, IYG, JETS, JNK, LVHI, MFMS, MINT, MOO, MOTI, NOBL, ONEY, OUSA, PSL, QDEF, QTEC, RGI, RPG, RWJ, SCHF, SCHO, SDG, SMIN, SNPE, SPDW, SPHD, SPHQ, SPIP, SUSB, SYLD, USHY, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VOOG, VOT, VPL, VTEB, VTWO, VXF, XHS, YOLO,

BRK.B, LMT, SRLN, DIS, DIVO, XLE, UBER, USRT, XLY, GM, FLOT, GLD, IJH, INTC, GOVT, SPLV, SPY, UPS, DOW, ITOT, NEAR, TIP, MRVL, MS, TGT, FVD, IWF, KRE, VT, XLF, BOND, VUG, AAPL, DE, WFC, IEF, IEMG, IJJ, USMV, NUE, PFE, TSM, TSLA, STAG, ALLY, XLG, XOP, AMZN, AMT, CAT, EMR, IBM, TT, MGM, PH, DGX, FB, DIA, IHI, IVV, IVW, SCHP, LOW, MU, MSFT, QCOM, DZSI, PDI, FSK, NIO, RKT, ABNB, DLN, IBDQ, ICVT, IUSB, MOAT, PAVE, QQQM, SCHD, VTI, XMLV, APD, BDX, STZ, DUK, EOG, XOM, GOOGL, ISRG, JPM, MCHP, NEM, TXN, WDFC, WM, AWK, BABA, SHAK, FTCH, ACWV, ANGL, BITQ, EFAV, IBDN, IBDP, ITB, IWP, QQQJ, REM, RSP, URA, VOO, VTV, PLD, AMGN, NLY, ADSK, SCHW, CI, CMA, VALE, DHI, DTE, LLY, EQIX, EXAS, NEE, FISV, GE, GILD, LHX, HON, KMB, LEN, MAR, MDT, NKE, PXD, PG, SLB, SYK, SYY, UMC, RTX, VOD, WSM, COWN, TMUS, DFS, GOF, VMW, OCSL, KL, PSLV, KMI, SAND, PSX, NOW, PANW, ABBV, RNG, TSLX, VSTO, DMTK, ROKU, ZS, MSGE, DKNG, QS, AOK, BKLN, COM, COWZ, DFAC, DGRO, DRIV, DTD, EFG, EFV, EMXC, ESML, FNDF, FPE, FTEC, FTSM, GSEW, HYD, IBB, IBDO, IDHQ, IEFA, IPAC, IWD, IYE, IYW, MGK, MTUM, PCY, PSR, QYLD, SCHG, SDY, SLYG, SMH, SOXX, SPYG, TDTF, TECL, VB, VCSH, VIG, VPU, VXUS, VYM, XLB, XSVM, DDD, AAON, CB, ASML, ACN, ADBE, A, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ABR, ARCC, ARTNA, ADP, TFC, BMO, BLK, BTI, BLDR, CF, CMS, CSX, CVS, CPB, CE, CNC, CRL, LNG, CME, CSCO, CLF, TPR, CTSH, CMP, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHR, DEO, DD, EMN, EIX, EL, FFIV, FCX, GPS, GPC, GPN, GS, HSY, HPQ, MTCH, IBN, IDXX, SJM, J, K, KFS, MAS, MCD, MCK, MT, NVS, OXY, OCN, ODFL, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PGR, PRU, KWR, RGCO, O, RSG, BB, ROK, ROST, RY, SNY, STX, SRE, SHW, SSRM, SWKS, SO, STT, SU, TECH, TXT, TTE, USB, UL, URI, VFC, VLO, VRTX, WST, WEC, XEL, YORW, YUM, ZBH, CMG, ET, DHY, DNP, NEA, NRK, GDV, BDJ, FSLR, DAL, CLR, BGS, LULU, MAXR, AQN, V, AGNC, AVGO, FTNT, DG, EFC, NBB, SIX, PACB, BAH, MOS, FDUS, WDAY, MPLX, NCLH, ICLR, DOC, BANX, HLT, ANET, NEP, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, TDOC, CC, KHC, CWH, HWM, INVH, OKTA, RTL, RTL, XFLT, COLD, LYFT, PINS, ALC, FSLY, CARR, AZEK, IAC, BEPC, LESL, PTA, SGFY, OGN, FIGS, GXO, ACIM, ACWX, AOM, ARKW, BIZD, BOTZ, CALF, CIBR, COMT, DBC, DWAS, EEM, EMQQ, ESPO, EUSB, FDN, FIW, FUTY, FXH, GNMA, GRES, HNDL, HYMB, IBDD, IBUY, IDV, IFRA, IMTM, IWB, IWO, IWR, IWS, IYG, JETS, JNK, LVHI, MFMS, MINT, MOO, MOTI, NOBL, ONEY, OUSA, PSL, QDEF, QTEC, RGI, RPG, RWJ, SCHF, SCHO, SDG, SMIN, SNPE, SPDW, SPHD, SPHQ, SPIP, SUSB, SYLD, USHY, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VOOG, VOT, VPL, VTEB, VTWO, VXF, XHS, YOLO, Reduced Positions: RDFI, QQQ, LIN, QUAL, XLV, XLP, XLRE, CVX, AGG, TADS, XLU, REGN, SPEM, TLT, PARA, F, COP, WRB, HYG, IJT, MDY, FDX, XPO, HCA, PDBC, BND, IYR, OIH, VEA, RYN, WYNN, HYLB, IVOL, MMM, ABT, DVN, UNP, APPS, GDX, IEUR, XLC, XLK, AFG, DLR, GD, MET, TRV, TJX, WBA, MELI, SYF, CWB, MBB, SPLG, USFR, BA, COST, ECL, LRCX, CRM, RDS.B, PAYC, CRWD, DNL, IWY, SPTM, VCIT, VEU, VXX, XLI, CMCSA, MMC, TPL, PYPL, LITE, PTON, AOR, LQD, MUB, SCHJ, SCHM, SHV, ATVI, AZN, LAZ, MA, SFM, UA, SE, MRNA, BYND, SKYT, BROS, AGZ, ARKK, BIL, BIV, FFTI, HEDJ, IXUS, LIT, PZA, AXDX, AMD, AB, MO, BP, BK, BBY, BIIB, ED, ETN, HIG, HD, BBWI, LYV, NFLX, NOC, PII, SIRI, SWBI, LUV, SBUX, TMO, UNH, VZ, WMT, XLNX, FFC, CODI, CIM, PBA, VUZI, KKR, BGX, HASI, CDW, AAL, GOOG, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, TTD, DOCU, SONO, ZM, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AMJ, BSV, IGIB, DBEF, EFA, EMB, FALN, FSTA, GLDM, IAU, IDU, IWL, IXG, MJ, NYF, PKW, PSK, RVNU, RWL, SCHB, SH, SHY, SHYG, SMMU, SPAB, SPMD, SPSM, SPTL, UPRO, VGLT, VGSH, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VTIP, VWOB, XSOE, ABB, NSP, AFL, ALK, ALGN, AEP, IVZ, AON, APA, ASH, AZPN, ATO, BCE, BHP, BIDU, OZK, GOLD, BMRN, BSX, AZTA, CAH, CCL, FUN, FIS, CINF, C, CLX, NNN, CYRN, WOLF, DXCM, DISCA, D, LCII, EW, EA, ETR, EPD, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FITB, FHN, FLO, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IIVI, ILMN, IP, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LANC, MGA, MFC, MLM, MMS, NTES, NOK, ES, OHI, PPL, PAYX, PPC, PNW, PLUG, NTR, PSEC, PEG, RGEN, RIO, SIVB, SMG, SPG, SCCO, STLD, WEN, OLED, VMI, GWW, WDC, WMB, WEX, CEF, CRF, IIM, PFD, PDT, NVG, BLE, UTG, UTF, JRO, EXG, CQP, BX, CHW, TEL, ULTA, MSCI, LRN, BIP, KW, BEP, BUD, STWD, CLDT, NXPI, SBRA, FRC, MPC, APTV, SPLK, QLYS, DSL, NRZ, VEEV, TWTR, CGC, ARES, ZEN, HUBS, QRVO, SEDG, GSBD, ETSY, NTRA, TWLO, SNAP, GPMT, ELAN, YETI, PLMR, CHWY, NET, BILL, BIPC, SNOW, U, VLDR, MP, RBLX, AAXJ, ALTL, AMLP, AOA, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, BIBL, BLES, IGSB, CSM, DJD, DVY, DWM, EDV, EPRF, ESGE, EVX, EWRE, FHLC, FLYT, HDV, HYEM, ICLN, ICSH, IGV, IHE, IJR, IJS, ITA, IWN, IXJ, IXN, IYH, IYJ, IYK, JKF, JKH, KBE, MNA, NUSI, PBW, PCEF, PEJ, PFF, PFFD, PGX, PHO, PSI, PSQ, PTBD, QAI, QCLN, QMN, QMOM, RHS, ROBO, RWM, SCHZ, SCZ, SGOL, SLQD, SMLV, SPIB, SPLB, SPSB, SPTI, SPYD, SUB, SUSA, TAN, TLTD, VBK, VBR, VCLT, VDC, VDE, VMBS, VOE, VONG, VRP, VV, VWO, WOOD, XBI, XES,

RDFI, QQQ, LIN, QUAL, XLV, XLP, XLRE, CVX, AGG, TADS, XLU, REGN, SPEM, TLT, PARA, F, COP, WRB, HYG, IJT, MDY, FDX, XPO, HCA, PDBC, BND, IYR, OIH, VEA, RYN, WYNN, HYLB, IVOL, MMM, ABT, DVN, UNP, APPS, GDX, IEUR, XLC, XLK, AFG, DLR, GD, MET, TRV, TJX, WBA, MELI, SYF, CWB, MBB, SPLG, USFR, BA, COST, ECL, LRCX, CRM, RDS.B, PAYC, CRWD, DNL, IWY, SPTM, VCIT, VEU, VXX, XLI, CMCSA, MMC, TPL, PYPL, LITE, PTON, AOR, LQD, MUB, SCHJ, SCHM, SHV, ATVI, AZN, LAZ, MA, SFM, UA, SE, MRNA, BYND, SKYT, BROS, AGZ, ARKK, BIL, BIV, FFTI, HEDJ, IXUS, LIT, PZA, AXDX, AMD, AB, MO, BP, BK, BBY, BIIB, ED, ETN, HIG, HD, BBWI, LYV, NFLX, NOC, PII, SIRI, SWBI, LUV, SBUX, TMO, UNH, VZ, WMT, XLNX, FFC, CODI, CIM, PBA, VUZI, KKR, BGX, HASI, CDW, AAL, GOOG, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, TTD, DOCU, SONO, ZM, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AMJ, BSV, IGIB, DBEF, EFA, EMB, FALN, FSTA, GLDM, IAU, IDU, IWL, IXG, MJ, NYF, PKW, PSK, RVNU, RWL, SCHB, SH, SHY, SHYG, SMMU, SPAB, SPMD, SPSM, SPTL, UPRO, VGLT, VGSH, VLUE, VNQ, VO, VTIP, VWOB, XSOE, ABB, NSP, AFL, ALK, ALGN, AEP, IVZ, AON, APA, ASH, AZPN, ATO, BCE, BHP, BIDU, OZK, GOLD, BMRN, BSX, AZTA, CAH, CCL, FUN, FIS, CINF, C, CLX, NNN, CYRN, WOLF, DXCM, DISCA, D, LCII, EW, EA, ETR, EPD, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FITB, FHN, FLO, GIS, HOLX, HBAN, IIVI, ILMN, IP, KEY, MDLZ, LH, LANC, MGA, MFC, MLM, MMS, NTES, NOK, ES, OHI, PPL, PAYX, PPC, PNW, PLUG, NTR, PSEC, PEG, RGEN, RIO, SIVB, SMG, SPG, SCCO, STLD, WEN, OLED, VMI, GWW, WDC, WMB, WEX, CEF, CRF, IIM, PFD, PDT, NVG, BLE, UTG, UTF, JRO, EXG, CQP, BX, CHW, TEL, ULTA, MSCI, LRN, BIP, KW, BEP, BUD, STWD, CLDT, NXPI, SBRA, FRC, MPC, APTV, SPLK, QLYS, DSL, NRZ, VEEV, TWTR, CGC, ARES, ZEN, HUBS, QRVO, SEDG, GSBD, ETSY, NTRA, TWLO, SNAP, GPMT, ELAN, YETI, PLMR, CHWY, NET, BILL, BIPC, SNOW, U, VLDR, MP, RBLX, AAXJ, ALTL, AMLP, AOA, ARKF, ARKG, ARKQ, BIBL, BLES, IGSB, CSM, DJD, DVY, DWM, EDV, EPRF, ESGE, EVX, EWRE, FHLC, FLYT, HDV, HYEM, ICLN, ICSH, IGV, IHE, IJR, IJS, ITA, IWN, IXJ, IXN, IYH, IYJ, IYK, JKF, JKH, KBE, MNA, NUSI, PBW, PCEF, PEJ, PFF, PFFD, PGX, PHO, PSI, PSQ, PTBD, QAI, QCLN, QMN, QMOM, RHS, ROBO, RWM, SCHZ, SCZ, SGOL, SLQD, SMLV, SPIB, SPLB, SPSB, SPTI, SPYD, SUB, SUSA, TAN, TLTD, VBK, VBR, VCLT, VDC, VDE, VMBS, VOE, VONG, VRP, VV, VWO, WOOD, XBI, XES, Sold Out: TEGS, IYM, PSFE, VIR, IBDM, VNT, ORLY, HZNP, BNDX, EPI, COIN, DDOG, DFJ, IBD, USO, BSY, PCI, AKRO, EELV, APTS, PAVM, BCM, EWW, FFHG, ILPT, IDLV, INDY, SSO, TIPZ, UPST, NEEPQ, OTIS, GENI, EEMA, BAB, BSCL, DEM, AMCR, EWG, EWU, FFTG, FLTR, GWX, MVV, SPTS, TFI, UWM, XRT, PENN, SRNE, PKO, AWP, EBS, VGM, AWF, WAL, GHC, UAL, TSCO, LAC, MCY, JBLU, EQC, FBC, INFI, DAR, COF, SRPT, OMER, AES, STNE, WH, LX, CVNA, CRSP, JHB, W, CFG, JD, WIX, KNOP, XONE, RH, AMBA, SAVE, COR, TXG, KD, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Belpointe PREP LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, Trend Aggregation ESG ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Linde PLC, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Belpointe Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Belpointe Asset Management LLC owns 1191 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Belpointe Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/belpointe+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 490,848 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 96,325 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 141,559 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,133 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 128,690 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Belpointe PREP LLC. The purchase prices were between $99.81 and $102.3, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 101,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ET. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 73,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 91,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.3 and $136.81, with an estimated average price of $123.26. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $314.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 141,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 225.34%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $386.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 403.72%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 178,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 93.68%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $151.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.52%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 278,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 137,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Trend Aggregation ESG ETF. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $28.61.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $125.21 and $141, with an estimated average price of $134.26.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.