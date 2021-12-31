Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Medtronic PLC, Sells Welltower Inc, Intuit Inc, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: IEF, VOO, MMM, PAY, PAY, CVX, PLD, LOW, AMT, DE, UNP, WM, APTV,
- Added Positions: MDT, BMY, JNK, IEMG, CSCO, IBM, KO, VMW, GD, LSPD, SYY, INTC, PFE, MET, MCD, AVGO, DIS, TJX, LYB, ABBV, SQ, PSX, PPL, DOCU, TW, WEX, JPM, FICO, WFC, TFC, GILD, PAYA, WY, LMT, PYPL, WBA, D, BKNG, CRM, ST, BTRS, AMAT, IBN, NCNO, RE, VALE, LU, C, ZTS, LIN, NVDA, AXP, BBD, ITUB, CMCSA, COST, NEE, MS, UNH, PBR, AMX, SBUX, SYK, TXN, ORCL, BABA, XOM, PG,
- Reduced Positions: WELL, INTU, JNJ, EMB, AON, V, ACN, MSFT, SPY, PEP, ALV, AAPL, CTSH, RTX, ICE, PSA, USB, QTWO, MPC, AMZN, KMB, MCK, DNB, MRK, CCI, EPAM, CVS, T, FB, MMC, INFO, PM, ADBE, BKI, FIS, DLR, SPGI, MA, QCOM, ULTA, CAH, ROK, BK, VZ, BNDX, BLK, TRU, GOOGL, NKE, COIN, MSCI, BR, AGG, EQIX, JD, BAC, HD, AMCR, CAT, BIDU, PFG, CDNS, FISV, ROST, GS, TCOM,
- Sold Out: BIIB, TREE, KNX, KD,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 233,348 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 448,407 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,690 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 48,671 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,210 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 233,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 48,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 424.13%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 27,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 104,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.44%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 172.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $124.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Sompo Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
