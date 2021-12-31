Cito Capital Group, LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Vertex Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Fortinet Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: VTNR, MDT, BIIB, CI, MRNA, CYBN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Vertex Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Fortinet Inc, Dollar General Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Lam Research Corp, Gogo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cito Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cito Capital Group, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 353,066 shares, 26.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,701 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 70,148 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 18,800 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.23% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 11,006 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $6.07, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 194,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $209.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Cybin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.91%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2608.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2609.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17.