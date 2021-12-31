Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys Vale SA, BlackRock Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Farfetch

New Purchases: VALE, BLK, RSX, XLV, RPV, NTCO, BILL, DPZ, GS, DHR, AVGO, XENE, QS, JOBY, ACHR, M, BKSY,

VALE, BLK, RSX, XLV, RPV, NTCO, BILL, DPZ, GS, DHR, AVGO, XENE, QS, JOBY, ACHR, M, BKSY, Added Positions: HOOD, SPY, FB, PFE, EWZ, XOP, MSFT, BAC,

HOOD, SPY, FB, PFE, EWZ, XOP, MSFT, BAC, Reduced Positions: AMZN, TSLA, DIS, PTON, MA, KWEB, STNE, OXY, GDX, AAPL, XLE, PBR, BABA, GOOG, NVDA, EXPE, URNM,

AMZN, TSLA, DIS, PTON, MA, KWEB, STNE, OXY, GDX, AAPL, XLE, PBR, BABA, GOOG, NVDA, EXPE, URNM, Sold Out: FTCH, LEVI, STZ, HYG, NFLX, GOOGL, FNV, AGI, AEM, NVAX, AU, EWJ, DM, GOLD, BND, XP, VCIT, AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, BlackRock Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Farfetch, Levi Strauss, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turim+21+investimentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vale SA (VALE) - 5,012,976 shares, 31.84% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 230,576 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 710,544 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 18,900 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,170 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.57%

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.84%. The holding were 5,012,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $756.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Robinhood Markets Inc by 957.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 601,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 184.29%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 7,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 237.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1186.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $108.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.