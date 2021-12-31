Benefit Street Partners LLC Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Aris Water Solutions Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Sells Williams Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Oi SA

- New Purchases: ARIS, NOG, CRK, MPLN, CION,
- Added Positions: CF, STEM, JAKK, CASA, AGS,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, TGB,
- Sold Out: TPIC, OIBZQ, GIIXU, PTOCU,
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 12,703,275 shares, 37.55% of the total portfolio.
- Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) - 11,003,722 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 553,709 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
- Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK) - 1,476,524 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.84%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 160,069 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 166.78%
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 393,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 217,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 447,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CION Invt Corp (CION)
Benefit Street Partners LLC initiated holding in CION Invt Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 166.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 160,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stem Inc (STEM)
Benefit Street Partners LLC added to a holding in Stem Inc by 78.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.Sold Out: Oi SA (OIBZQ)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oi SA. The sale prices were between $0.59 and $0.97, with an estimated average price of $0.77.Sold Out: Gores Holdings VIII Inc (GIIXU)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)
Benefit Street Partners LLC sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.
