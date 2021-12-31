Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

- New Purchases: IFRA, IYR, XT, OLN, MRK, SCCO, DVN, CACC, LH, SCI, PAG, ZTS, AMP, KLAC, TSCO, AON, SPGI, MSFT, ROK, POOL, LPLA, ENPH, MCO, CLR, AMD, NVDA, AMT, BHP, CVS, ALL, VALE, GD, LMT, PPL, PSA, BBL, CAT, K, RIO, HII, EMR, XOM, TTE, CCI, WM, EXR, NEM, CF, CVX, EPD, KMI, PPG, PBR.A.PFD, MPLX, DOW, ABB, COP, EMN, XLNX, GLW, ELS, HON, LAMR, ON, RDS.A, EQNR, WSO, ET, RDS.B, GLPI, AOS, NLY, JNPR, SYNA, WES, PLTR, ADM, CTRA, CLX, HOLX, HUBB, MMP, HI, PSXP, TNDM, ETRN, DCI, OVV, OSK, AM, NVT, ENLC, AXON, OC, SID, PKX, WWD, AMBA, FANG, ALLE, UPST, OGN, FR, LECO, OHI, PTR, PAA, WK,
- Added Positions: BKLN, SRLN, FTSL, TTAI, HSY, NXST, LUMN, HYG, ADBE, AVGO, HYLB, ZS, SHYG, FDS, ABT, HAS, UNP, JNK, USHY, IRM, SJNK, WMB, CC, NRG, COST, OKE, MSCI, SPG, VMW, BIIB, DKS, DELL, CMI, BSY, CMCSA, ABMD, MMM, ZEN, OMF, IDXX, ADI, MCY, MTD, IEFA, CGNX, IBM, CVAC, TECH, NXPI, OMC, PLTK, ORI, ZM, KO, EXPE, NVCR, INTC, LAZ, CTXS, WWE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, HUBS, TTAC, CSCO, SYF, TTC, CRWD, TROW, MCHP, BMY, ANGL, A, TT, INTU, ACN, ALSN, BRKR, TEAM, GNR, KEYS, CG, BX, NOW, PANW, ETSY, ZBRA, ANET, TTD, AMAT, ABBV, DDOG, VIRT, CDNS, SNPS, MPWR, LSCC, MSI, FFIV, FTNT, WDAY, EVR, NTAP, GILD, MTCH, PCTY, IQV, LITE, PSTG, GPC, DOCU, AMGN, PFE, ULTA, MANH, TDC, SIRI, CERN, EA, PEP, ALGM, DT, FNF, NVAX, NYT, TGT, GOOGL, GDDY, TXN, ITW, ARWR, VEEV, TRMB, JKHY, JNJ, NLOK, DBX, ZD, DGX, ADSK, FICO, QUAL,
- Sold Out: PSK, EBND, GLDM, IUSV, IEMG, R, REM, ICLN, IDV, AN, TRGP, DRI, HDV, IPG, HCA, DFS, MORN, LRCX, CDW, NCR, AVY, ADS, EL, DE, CHTR, MAT, YETI, KSS, CRM, UMPQ, NFG, UNH, MSM, BBY, SGEN, QCOM, RMD, MRNA, QRVO, LII, PII, BC, VRT, BPMC, VNT, NOVT, STAA, WIX, CIEN, QQQ, SONO, LYLT, KD,
For the details of Donoghue Forlines LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donoghue+forlines+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Donoghue Forlines LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,050,971 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,491,824 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.65%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 496,420 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.66%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 472,320 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.78%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 477,016 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 113,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 51,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 1,491,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 206.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 496,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 204.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 472,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FCF International Quality ETF (TTAI)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in FCF International Quality ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 467,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 154.43%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 155.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 232,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $24.48.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Donoghue Forlines LLC. Also check out:
1. Donoghue Forlines LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donoghue Forlines LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donoghue Forlines LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donoghue Forlines LLC keeps buying