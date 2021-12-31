Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

New Purchases: IFRA, IYR, XT, OLN, MRK, SCCO, DVN, CACC, LH, SCI, PAG, ZTS, AMP, KLAC, TSCO, AON, SPGI, MSFT, ROK, POOL, LPLA, ENPH, MCO, CLR, AMD, NVDA, AMT, BHP, CVS, ALL, VALE, GD, LMT, PPL, PSA, BBL, CAT, K, RIO, HII, EMR, XOM, TTE, CCI, WM, EXR, NEM, CF, CVX, EPD, KMI, PPG, PBR.A.PFD, MPLX, DOW, ABB, COP, EMN, XLNX, GLW, ELS, HON, LAMR, ON, RDS.A, EQNR, WSO, ET, RDS.B, GLPI, AOS, NLY, JNPR, SYNA, WES, PLTR, ADM, CTRA, CLX, HOLX, HUBB, MMP, HI, PSXP, TNDM, ETRN, DCI, OVV, OSK, AM, NVT, ENLC, AXON, OC, SID, PKX, WWD, AMBA, FANG, ALLE, UPST, OGN, FR, LECO, OHI, PTR, PAA, WK,

New Purchases: IFRA, IYR, XT, OLN, MRK, SCCO, DVN, CACC, LH, SCI, PAG, ZTS, AMP, KLAC, TSCO, AON, SPGI, MSFT, ROK, POOL, LPLA, ENPH, MCO, CLR, AMD, NVDA, AMT, BHP, CVS, ALL, VALE, GD, LMT, PPL, PSA, BBL, CAT, K, RIO, HII, EMR, XOM, TTE, CCI, WM, EXR, NEM, CF, CVX, EPD, KMI, PPG, PBR.A.PFD, MPLX, DOW, ABB, COP, EMN, XLNX, GLW, ELS, HON, LAMR, ON, RDS.A, EQNR, WSO, ET, RDS.B, GLPI, AOS, NLY, JNPR, SYNA, WES, PLTR, ADM, CTRA, CLX, HOLX, HUBB, MMP, HI, PSXP, TNDM, ETRN, DCI, OVV, OSK, AM, NVT, ENLC, AXON, OC, SID, PKX, WWD, AMBA, FANG, ALLE, UPST, OGN, FR, LECO, OHI, PTR, PAA, WK,

Added Positions: BKLN, SRLN, FTSL, TTAI, HSY, NXST, LUMN, HYG, ADBE, AVGO, HYLB, ZS, SHYG, FDS, ABT, HAS, UNP, JNK, USHY, IRM, SJNK, WMB, CC, NRG, COST, OKE, MSCI, SPG, VMW, BIIB, DKS, DELL, CMI, BSY, CMCSA, ABMD, MMM, ZEN, OMF, IDXX, ADI, MCY, MTD, IEFA, CGNX, IBM, CVAC, TECH, NXPI, OMC, PLTK, ORI, ZM, KO, EXPE, NVCR, INTC, LAZ, CTXS, WWE,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, HUBS, TTAC, CSCO, SYF, TTC, CRWD, TROW, MCHP, BMY, ANGL, A, TT, INTU, ACN, ALSN, BRKR, TEAM, GNR, KEYS, CG, BX, NOW, PANW, ETSY, ZBRA, ANET, TTD, AMAT, ABBV, DDOG, VIRT, CDNS, SNPS, MPWR, LSCC, MSI, FFIV, FTNT, WDAY, EVR, NTAP, GILD, MTCH, PCTY, IQV, LITE, PSTG, GPC, DOCU, AMGN, PFE, ULTA, MANH, TDC, SIRI, CERN, EA, PEP, ALGM, DT, FNF, NVAX, NYT, TGT, GOOGL, GDDY, TXN, ITW, ARWR, VEEV, TRMB, JKHY, JNJ, NLOK, DBX, ZD, DGX, ADSK, FICO, QUAL,

Sold Out: PSK, EBND, GLDM, IUSV, IEMG, R, REM, ICLN, IDV, AN, TRGP, DRI, HDV, IPG, HCA, DFS, MORN, LRCX, CDW, NCR, AVY, ADS, EL, DE, CHTR, MAT, YETI, KSS, CRM, UMPQ, NFG, UNH, MSM, BBY, SGEN, QCOM, RMD, MRNA, QRVO, LII, PII, BC, VRT, BPMC, VNT, NOVT, STAA, WIX, CIEN, QQQ, SONO, LYLT, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, FCF International Quality ETF, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donoghue Forlines LLC. As of 2021Q4, Donoghue Forlines LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,050,971 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,491,824 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.65% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 496,420 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.66% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 472,320 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.78% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 477,016 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 113,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 51,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 29,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 1,491,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 206.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 496,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 204.78%. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 472,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in FCF International Quality ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $36.8, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 467,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 154.43%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 155.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 232,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $24.48.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91.

Donoghue Forlines LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.