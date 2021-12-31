Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Albemarle Corp, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: DIA, MRO, FANG, AMD, IEF, VTI, FALN, SCHP, TXN, SPMD, F, SPSM, BRK.B, FNX, FXN, SPIP,

DIA, MRO, FANG, AMD, IEF, VTI, FALN, SCHP, TXN, SPMD, F, SPSM, BRK.B, FNX, FXN, SPIP, Added Positions: NVDA, TSLA, SPLG, SPY, SCHM, SPDW, SPAB, FIXD, SPEM, IUSB, FTA, EFG, FEP, USMV, IJH, FXR, SCHX, WMT, SCHB, DFAI, IJR, FTXO, FTSL, FAAR, FMF, CVX, VGK, RDVY, PGX, FXD, FPXI, FPX, FDT,

NVDA, TSLA, SPLG, SPY, SCHM, SPDW, SPAB, FIXD, SPEM, IUSB, FTA, EFG, FEP, USMV, IJH, FXR, SCHX, WMT, SCHB, DFAI, IJR, FTXO, FTSL, FAAR, FMF, CVX, VGK, RDVY, PGX, FXD, FPXI, FPX, FDT, Reduced Positions: IJJ, IVW, SCHA, IYR, MSFT, IYW, IVV, FTNT, ITOT, QQQ, HYG, ONEQ, VNQ, FRI, SCHJ, GOOG, GOVT, DVN, ORLY, IGLB, XSOE, DIS, FB, SPYG, QTEC, FXL, LMBS, FTC, LQD, VLUE, FDN, EFA, VUG, FTSM, FVD, IGIB, IUSV, FEM, QQEW, PFE, TSN, DFAE, TIP, MBB,

IJJ, IVW, SCHA, IYR, MSFT, IYW, IVV, FTNT, ITOT, QQQ, HYG, ONEQ, VNQ, FRI, SCHJ, GOOG, GOVT, DVN, ORLY, IGLB, XSOE, DIS, FB, SPYG, QTEC, FXL, LMBS, FTC, LQD, VLUE, FDN, EFA, VUG, FTSM, FVD, IGIB, IUSV, FEM, QQEW, PFE, TSN, DFAE, TIP, MBB, Sold Out: ALB, NUE, IT, WAT, BRK.A, BBWI, MDY, VSCO, HYD, EFV, AMAT, LLY, MO, BX, X, MRNA, JNJ, ABT, CLF, MS, COF, CVNA, MSCI, HCA, JCI, MET, CRWD, APTV, TEAM, JPM, STLA, TMUS, SNAP, IWM, IJT, GS, T, NXPI, IXG, IJS, ALGN, COMT, BA, CARR, DD, DOW, ASML, HOOD, VMW, DELL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc, Marathon Oil Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Albemarle Corp, Nucor Corp, Gartner Inc, Waters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+family+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,551 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,465 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,211 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,920 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,974 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.46%

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $340.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 160,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 23,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 17,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 610.75%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $236.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 12,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $856.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 12,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.34%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 29,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Pinnacle Family Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.