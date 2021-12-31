Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, HealthEquity Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

New Purchases: QQQ, GBCI, SOFI, SOFI, EXR, VGT, VNQ, CCI, SRE, TEL, DVY, VWO, NAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Visa Inc, HealthEquity Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Caterpillar Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc. As of 2021Q4, Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,170 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 132,317 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,712 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 163,258 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,391 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.78%

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.34 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 227,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 1099.69%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 38,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 160,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $512.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in PDS Biotechnology Corp by 97.99%. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 73.71%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in PAVmed Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $7.34 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.