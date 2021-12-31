Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company In

New Purchases: DJP, DMF, NUV, MQY, NXP, RFMZ, MUA, FMN, DMB, BLE, RFM, RFM, HD, PMF, DTF, NUW, NCA, BLBX,

Added Positions: IAU, SHM, LEO, MVT, ITOT, IEFA, AGG, CMU, MYD, NEV, MMU, NDMO, PYN, VGIT, PZC, MHI, LQD, VCF, SHYG, VWO, PNI, FNDX, CXE,

Reduced Positions: IEMG, VYMI, VTEB, FNDF, SPYG, IQLT, MUB, MHD, PCK, VIGI, IAGG, SCHV, VBR, BSV, JNJ, ITM, MFM, ACWV, VIOV, MAV, SUB, VIOG, QUAL, NBW, VBK, SBI, IMTM, FNDE, KTF, PNF, CXH, VWOB, TFI, VT, MSFT, MCD, XOM, PXD, BRK.B, DRI, GS, BAC, QCOM, TGT, IUSG,

Sold Out: NAD, NEA, NVG, MYC, ENX, VTN, KSM, BBY, CMCSA, NRK, BYM, BTT, MUE, NZF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, BNY Mellon Municipal Income,, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund II, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,433,972 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 598,435 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 431,847 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 380,210 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 257,741 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 112,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 137,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 42,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RiverNorth Flex Muni Income Fund II Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.38 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $20.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 1157.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 136,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 125.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 117,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. by 318.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 222,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc by 483.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 92,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust by 193.98%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $4.63, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 224,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield California Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $12.03 and $12.93, with an estimated average price of $12.29.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Trust For Investment Grade New York Munici. The sale prices were between $13.29 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $13.49.