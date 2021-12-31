Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys KLA Corp, Sells BeiGene, Vale SA

New Purchases: KLAC,

KLAC, Sold Out: BGNE, VALE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KLA Corp, sells BeiGene, Vale SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Capital Bank & Trust Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 7,065 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 641 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,957 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 982 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 576 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.

Capital Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5.

Capital Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.