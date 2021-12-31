Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Penumbra Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

- New Purchases: IJR, PEN, ASPN, WM, O,
- Added Positions: IWM, FDX, MELI, VIG, VUG, VHT, ADSK, PH, RYT, XLI, DKNG, MRNA, RTX, TSM, TOTL, XLF, AIG, SHOP, ILMN, DXCM, VTI, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, MSFT, PNW, REGN, T, NVDA, BMY, AAPL, VZ, INTC, MMM, PBE, CIBR, MRK, EMR, KMI, PEP, IEMG, GOOGL, KMB, D, COP, BAC, NKE, NVS, SAFT, SEDG, CVX, GLD, HTD, PG, PGF, BA, MCD, CVS, JETS, VEA, VTV, CSX, SLB, APO, PNNT, STT, XOM, AFL, GLW, LMT, LAZ, KBE, GE,
- Sold Out: MU, NCLH, PBCT, GTHX, APTO,
For the details of Abbot Financial Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abbot+financial+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Abbot Financial Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,614 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 1,411,005 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,579 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,555 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 35,531 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $211.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Sold Out: G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $12.72.Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.11 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.08.
