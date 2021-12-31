Abbot Financial Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Penumbra Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

New Purchases: IJR, PEN, ASPN, WM, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Penumbra Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abbot Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Abbot Financial Management, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,614 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 1,411,005 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,579 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 41,555 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Nike Inc (NKE) - 35,531 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $211.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $937.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 48.19%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 32.12%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $216.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $12.72.

Abbot Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $1.11 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.08.