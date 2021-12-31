Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Buys iShares Gold Trust Micro, JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

New Purchases: JPMB, JPHY,

JPMB, JPHY, Added Positions: IAUM,

IAUM, Reduced Positions: GLDM, IVV, IXUS, EMB, PINC, USHY, COMB, IGV, GOVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust Micro, JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp. As of 2021Q4, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owns 17 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,914,600 shares, 33.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 8,933,000 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 4,014,900 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 7,207,725 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) - 13,738,600 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 611.51%

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 611.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 13,738,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.