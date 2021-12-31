Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Buys iShares Gold Trust Micro, JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

- New Purchases: JPMB, JPHY,
- Added Positions: IAUM,
- Reduced Positions: GLDM, IVV, IXUS, EMB, PINC, USHY, COMB, IGV, GOVT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,914,600 shares, 33.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 8,933,000 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 4,014,900 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 7,207,725 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) - 13,738,600 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 611.51%
Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM)
Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 611.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.95%. The holding were 13,738,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.
