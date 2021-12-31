BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unum Group, Alcoa Corp

New Purchases: CHN, SIVR, BIL, DFH, RVT, RIVN, RXRX, NKE, BDXB.PFD, DOOR, KFY, SPLG, OEC, RWO, LEA, LITE, RRX, LAZR, NDAQ, PTRS, PZZA, ONL, ON, OIS, MXL, MC, NGG, NIE, ADT, TSE, G, RE, ASA, MIME, WTFC, WSM, WBS, IGA, VOYA, SGMS, VRT, MOAT, TCBI, TEVA, TMHC, TAK, SF, STAG, SIGI, SEE, BERY, CUBE, CRTO, CR, CUZ, CVLT, CMC, CMA, CRI, CPT, BC, BSTZ, DXCM, BDC, BKU, BCE, ANET, APA, BLOK, AFG, ACC, BIRD, ACM, THG, KBH, KKR, USHY, USIG, DBC, IVT, IDA, HBAN, HMHC, HIMX, HSY, KNX, GATX, FURY, FCNCA, EXPE, BITQ, EQR, DY, DRQ, DOV, DWACU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, MetLife Inc, Arconic Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Unum Group, Alcoa Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 1137 stocks with a total value of $945 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bdo+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 956,570 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 130,463 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 701,095 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,826 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 325,274 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CHINA FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $19.92, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 199.98%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $196.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 403.92%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 500.49%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 1078.38%. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 380.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 993.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $11.65.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. The sale prices were between $123.45 and $146.38, with an estimated average price of $135.76.