Algebris (UK) Ltd Buys UBS Group AG, Citigroup Inc, Stellantis NV, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UBS Group AG, Citigroup Inc, Stellantis NV, Bank Bradesco SA, Global Payments Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Jackson Financial Inc, Loyalty Ventures Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Algebris (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Algebris (UK) Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,496,756 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29% Citigroup Inc (C) - 458,309 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.35% Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 756,700 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.47% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,215,777 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 250,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 1,215,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 28,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 78,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 126,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 458,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 178.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,858,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 684,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 513,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Guild Holdings Co by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.