Algebris (UK) Ltd Buys UBS Group AG, Citigroup Inc, Stellantis NV, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, New York Community Bancorp Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp

- New Purchases: UBS, STLA, GPN, JRVR, COWN, RDN, LAZ, IVZ, GNTA,
- Added Positions: C, BBD, MGI, MFC, BGCP, ADS, FBC, GHLD,
- Reduced Positions: EQH, CFG, NYCB, VOYA, WBS, BPOP,
- Sold Out: HIG, OXY, JXN, LYLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Algebris (UK) Ltd
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,496,756 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.29%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 458,309 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.35%
- Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 756,700 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.47%
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,215,777 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 250,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 1,215,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 28,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Cowen Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 78,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
Algebris (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 126,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 458,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 178.23%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,858,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 684,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 34.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 513,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)
Algebris (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Guild Holdings Co by 35.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $74.1, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Algebris (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.
