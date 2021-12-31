Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Block Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: SO, AZTA, D, EIX, PENN, KO, ENB, CAMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, NextEra Energy Inc, Southern Co, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Block Inc, General Motors Co, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Sema4 Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adalta Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Adalta Capital Management LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,050 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 105,961 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,945 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82% Teradyne Inc (TER) - 81,667 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,329 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $86.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 59,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 63.88%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 40,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 105,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PhenixFIN Corp by 125.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $43, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 103,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sema4 Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $4.4 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.72.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11.

Adalta Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.29.