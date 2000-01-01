Mario Gabelli Comments on Newmont

Also check out:
Newmont Corp. (1.3%) (NEM, Financial) (NEM – $62.02 – NYSE) is the largest gold mining company in the world by volume, producingapproximately 6.5 million ounces in 2021. Newmont aims to maintain production through internal expansion projects as some mines deplete. This capital-light model will allow the company to pay increasingly larger dividends if the price of gold stays at current levels or appreciates.
From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.