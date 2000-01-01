Mario Gabelli Comments on Swedish Match

Swedish Match AB (2.3%) ( OSTO:SWMA , Financial ) (SWMA – $7.97/SEK72.02 – Stockholm Stock Exchange) produces tobacco products that include snus and snuff, chewing tobacco, cigars, and lights. The company has been benefiting from the growth of the smokeless tobacco market in both Scandinavia and the U.S., as public smoking bans and health concerns are driving consumers to seek alternative tobacco products to cigarettes. The company has a rapidly growing tobacco-free nicotine pouch product called ZYN that is growing rapidly in the U.S. as well as around the world. In September, the company announced plans to separate its cigar business via a spin-off to shareholders, with the transaction expected to be completed during the second half of 2022. After the spin-off, we believe Swedish Match could be an attractive takeover candidate for a global tobacco company that wants to increase its presence in the smokeless segment.

