Summit Trail Advisors, LLC Buys DLocal, Datadog Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Snowflake Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DLocal, Datadog Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Snowflake Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Mimecast, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 538,534 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,448,225 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.29% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 260,393 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 127,093 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 386,391 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.76%

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $159.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 128,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 567,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $240.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 35,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $123.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 1543.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,064,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 379.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 212,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.76%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 386,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 161.59%. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $194.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 66,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.17%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 61.05%. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 284,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 41.02%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 47,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 60.02%. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 56,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.99%. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 80,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc by 65.18%. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.64, with an estimated average price of $3.12. The stock is now traded at around $3.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 348,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 90.26%. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Summit Trail Advisors, LLC still held 11,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.