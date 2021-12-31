Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys Larsen & Toubro Infotech, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, Sells Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Info Edge (India), AU Small Finance Bank

Investment company Wasatch International Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Larsen & Toubro Infotech, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co, Johns Lyng Group, Info Edge (India), sells Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Info Edge (India), AU Small Finance Bank, Domino's Pizza Enterprises, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q4, Wasatch International Growth Fund owns 75 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wasatch International Growth
  1. JMDC Inc (4483) - 557,427 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  2. Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) - 395,273 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Silergy Corp (6415) - 198,249 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  4. Abcam PLC (ABC) - 1,355,074 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
  5. Reply SpA (REY) - 155,705 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5688.85 and $7397.05, with an estimated average price of $6706.38. The stock is now traded at around $5934.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 395,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AUBANK)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.1 and $1267.75, with an estimated average price of $1165.03. The stock is now traded at around $1269.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,128,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd (ICICIGI)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1340.35 and $1576.75, with an estimated average price of $1470.83. The stock is now traded at around $1297.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 632,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johns Lyng Group Ltd (JLG)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Johns Lyng Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,740,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Info Edge (India) Ltd (NAUKRI)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5142.7 and $7019.5, with an estimated average price of $6063.63. The stock is now traded at around $4547.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 153,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD)

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Boyd Group Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.98 and $265.15, with an estimated average price of $222.27. The stock is now traded at around $167.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 63,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC by 114.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 277,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equitable Group Inc (EQB)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Equitable Group Inc by 57.63%. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $75.59. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 319,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (4552)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd by 82.35%. The purchase prices were between $2177 and $3145, with an estimated average price of $2619.47. The stock is now traded at around $2160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 636,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UT Group Co Ltd (2146)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in UT Group Co Ltd by 182.34%. The purchase prices were between $3200 and $4505, with an estimated average price of $3953.87. The stock is now traded at around $3455.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 223,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aspeed Technology Inc (5274)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Aspeed Technology Inc by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $2220 and $3565, with an estimated average price of $2906.35. The stock is now traded at around $2825.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TechnoPro Holdings Inc (6028)

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in TechnoPro Holdings Inc by 64.14%. The purchase prices were between $3120 and $3675, with an estimated average price of $3447.58. The stock is now traded at around $3315.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 320,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (540005)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $5687.35 and $7398.2, with an estimated average price of $6707.75.

Sold Out: Info Edge (India) Ltd (532777)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd. The sale prices were between $5140.6 and $7017, with an estimated average price of $6041.54.

Sold Out: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (540611)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $986.25 and $1267.6, with an estimated average price of $1162.55.

Sold Out: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd (540716)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1340.95 and $1576.7, with an estimated average price of $1468.32.

Sold Out: Hennge KK (4475)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Hennge KK. The sale prices were between $1922 and $3400, with an estimated average price of $2547.03.

Sold Out: Hypoport AG (HYQ)

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Hypoport AG. The sale prices were between $477 and $578, with an estimated average price of $513.87.



