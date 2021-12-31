Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBox

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun-bostich+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 374,580 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 548,177 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2083.89%
  3. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 51,736 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 541,530 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 475,527 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.85%. The holding were 374,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $466.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 51,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 541,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 475,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 319,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 625,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2083.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 548,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 447.40%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $341.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 31,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 729.58%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $287.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 30,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1414.40%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3052.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 897.31%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 404.72%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $167.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Sold Out: NVR Inc (NVR)

Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus