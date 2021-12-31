Galileo (PTC) Ltd Buys Nu Holdings, Sells GreenSky Inc

New Purchases: NU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, sells GreenSky Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Galileo (PTC) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Galileo (PTC) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/galileo+%28ptc%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 415,539,300 shares, 54.25% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 10,735,769 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49% Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 58,063,445 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 75,833,524 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL) - 11,716,130 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.25%. The holding were 415,539,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.