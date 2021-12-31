Galileo (PTC) Ltd Buys Nu Holdings, Sells GreenSky Inc

Investment company Galileo (PTC) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, sells GreenSky Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Galileo (PTC) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Galileo (PTC) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Galileo (PTC) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Galileo (PTC) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Galileo (PTC) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Galileo (PTC) Ltd keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Galileo (PTC) Ltd
- Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 415,539,300 shares, 54.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 10,735,769 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.49%
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 58,063,445 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio.
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 75,833,524 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (DDL) - 11,716,130 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
Galileo (PTC) Ltd initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.25%. The holding were 415,539,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GreenSky Inc (GSKY)
Galileo (PTC) Ltd sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73.
