Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC Buys Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Amplitude Inc, Casper Sleep Inc

New Purchases: LVLU,

LVLU, Reduced Positions: COIN, AMPL,

COIN, AMPL, Sold Out: CSPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Amplitude Inc, Casper Sleep Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xv%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) - 5,695,531 shares, 36.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53% ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) - 7,588,452 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 450,884 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Compass Inc (COMP) - 12,086,399 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio. Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 10,201,732 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC initiated holding in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 3,750,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.