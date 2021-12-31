Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC Buys Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Amplitude Inc, Casper Sleep Inc

Investment company Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Amplitude Inc, Casper Sleep Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC. Also check out:
1. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xv%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC
- Amplitude Inc (AMPL) - 5,695,531 shares, 36.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.53%
- ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) - 7,588,452 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 450,884 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Compass Inc (COMP) - 12,086,399 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio.
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) - 10,201,732 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio.
Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC initiated holding in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 3,750,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR)
Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC. Also check out:
1. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC keeps buying