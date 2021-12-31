M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: USMV, EFAV, SPSB, SPTI, VFQY, VMBS,
- Added Positions: DFIV, VEU, DFAS, GUNR, WOOD, MOO,
- Reduced Positions: IGE, STPZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 156,808 shares, 40.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 136,691 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.87%
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 65,980 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 8,029 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 12,332 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.279100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
M Financial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 136,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.
