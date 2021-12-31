M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: USMV, EFAV, SPSB, SPTI, VFQY, VMBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Financial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 156,808 shares, 40.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 136,691 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.87% Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 65,980 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.80% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 8,029 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 12,332 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $72.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $129.32, with an estimated average price of $123.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.279100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $31.09, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-12-31.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 136,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.