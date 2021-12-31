Rvb Capital Management Llc Buys Equity Residential, Sun Communities Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, UDR Inc,

- New Purchases: EQR, SPY, SBAC,
- Added Positions: SUI, KRG, RPT, NTST, AMT, ELS, VTR, DLR, MGP, SRC, SLG,
- Reduced Positions: UDR, MPW, INVH, AIRC, PDM, DRE, LXP, HIW, FR, REXR, PEAK, HPP, KRC,
- Sold Out: HR, VER, CXP, GLPI, CTRE, REG, AKR, HST, DRH, NHI, FSP, ARE, ADC, PK,
- Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 175,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.39%
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) - 50,000 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.43%
- Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 25,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
- Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) - 17,500 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.36%
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) - 100,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Rvb Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $210.41, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $185.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 260.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RPT Realty (RPT)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in RPT Realty by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46. The stock is now traded at around $12.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netstreit Corp (NTST)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $228.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Rvb Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $32.08.Sold Out: (VER)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: (CXP)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54.Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Rvb Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $68.66 and $75.95, with an estimated average price of $72.25.
