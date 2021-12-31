Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC

For the details of Athyrium Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athyrium+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Athyrium Capital Management, LP
- Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 8,857,268 shares, 46.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.96%
- Progenity Inc (PROG) - 29,855,847 shares, 30.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
- CareMax Inc (CMAX) - 4,487,220 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC (RVLP) - 8,148,832 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) - 2,202,420 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $1.59. The stock is now traded at around $1.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 8,148,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
Athyrium Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amryt Pharma PLC by 95.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.84%. The holding were 8,857,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.
