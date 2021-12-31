Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Amryt Pharma PLC, RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC

Investment company Athyrium Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amryt Pharma PLC, RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Athyrium Capital Management, LP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: RVLP,
  • Added Positions: AMYT,
  • Reduced Positions: PROG,

These are the top 5 holdings of Athyrium Capital Management, LP
  1. Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT) - 8,857,268 shares, 46.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.96%
  2. Progenity Inc (PROG) - 29,855,847 shares, 30.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
  3. CareMax Inc (CMAX) - 4,487,220 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio.
  4. RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC (RVLP) - 8,148,832 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) - 2,202,420 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC (RVLP)

Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.98 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $1.59. The stock is now traded at around $1.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 8,148,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

Athyrium Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amryt Pharma PLC by 95.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.44 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.84%. The holding were 8,857,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.



