Soapstone Management L.P. Buys Crown Holdings Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Masonite International Corp, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Holdings Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Masonite International Corp, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Adient PLC, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soapstone Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Soapstone Management L.P. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 450,000 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.29% Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 950,000 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 732,500 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 153,655 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.88% Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) - 162,500 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.92%

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $120.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 417,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Digimarc Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.64 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 153,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 732,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Constellium SE by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $46.14.