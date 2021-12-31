Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Soapstone Management L.P. Buys Crown Holdings Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Masonite International Corp, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Soapstone Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Holdings Inc, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Masonite International Corp, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Adient PLC, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soapstone Management L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Soapstone Management L.P. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Soapstone Management L.P.
  1. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 450,000 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.29%
  2. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 950,000 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
  3. JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 732,500 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38%
  4. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 153,655 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.88%
  5. Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) - 162,500 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.92%
New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43. The stock is now traded at around $120.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $10.94 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 417,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Digimarc Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.64 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 32,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 153,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 732,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 41.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47. The stock is now traded at around $93.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Constellium SE (CSTM)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Constellium SE by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98.

Sold Out: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in AdvanSix Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $46.14.



