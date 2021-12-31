LSP Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Oatly Group AB, Toast Inc, Sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: CTRA, OTLY, TOST, HOOD, APLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Oatly Group AB, Toast Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LSP Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LSP Investment Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,557,551 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,200 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 333,406 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio. Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 2,369,769 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,173,710 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 1,173,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 161,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.