LSP Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Oatly Group AB, Toast Inc, Sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp

- New Purchases: CTRA, OTLY, TOST, HOOD, APLS,
- Added Positions: EQT,
- Reduced Positions: EXC,
- Sold Out: GDP,
For the details of LSP Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lsp+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LSP Investment Advisors, LLC
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,557,551 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,200 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio.
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 333,406 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio.
- Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 2,369,769 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
- Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,173,710 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 1,173,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 161,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of LSP Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. LSP Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LSP Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LSP Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LSP Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying