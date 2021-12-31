Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
LSP Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Oatly Group AB, Toast Inc, Sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp

Investment company LSP Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Oatly Group AB, Toast Inc, Robinhood Markets Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Goodrich Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LSP Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LSP Investment Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LSP Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. EQT Corp (EQT) - 2,557,551 shares, 23.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 72,200 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 333,406 shares, 10.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 2,369,769 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 1,173,710 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.53%. The holding were 1,173,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 161,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.74 and $49.16, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)

LSP Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.



