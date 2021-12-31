Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Sells Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, CONX Corp, sells Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, CHP Merger Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 89 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fort Baker Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+baker+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA) - 4,034,354 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.89% CONX Corp (CONX) - 3,726,656 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.21% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 225,574 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.38% AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX) - 3,486,340 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 3,379,809 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.96%

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 3,486,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 2,676,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 2,293,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Gores Holdings VIII Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 1,792,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Levere Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,472,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,064,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 152.96%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 3,379,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CONX Corp by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 3,726,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 4,034,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V by 127.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,807,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 84.89%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,721,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 130.89%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,949,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CHP Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.05.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.08 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.