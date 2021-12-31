General Equity Holdings LP Buys Medifast Inc, Compass Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sells Herbalife Nutrition, Qurate Retail Inc, Wix.com

New Purchases: MED, ONEM, ASO, AMPL, CFLT,

MED, ONEM, ASO, AMPL, CFLT, Added Positions: COMP, PGNY, CVNA, OSCR, ONEW, EWCZ,

COMP, PGNY, CVNA, OSCR, ONEW, EWCZ, Reduced Positions: LBRDK, DDOG,

LBRDK, DDOG, Sold Out: HLF, QRTEA, WIX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Medifast Inc, Compass Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Amplitude Inc, sells Herbalife Nutrition, Qurate Retail Inc, Wix.com during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Equity Holdings LP. As of 2021Q4, General Equity Holdings LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of General Equity Holdings LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+equity+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 428,679 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% Medifast Inc (MED) - 101,937 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Compass Inc (COMP) - 2,291,901 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.69% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 82,326 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 265,759 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.21%

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.74%. The holding were 101,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 623,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 247,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 200,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 107,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Compass Inc by 118.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 2,291,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 265,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 43,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 53.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 862,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.