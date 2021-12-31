Prana Capital Management, LP Buys CME Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, KKR Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: AFL, ANTM, SCHW, AON, LEN, BEN, TNET, BPOP, NYCB, RKT, AXP, WEX, BGCP, MET, COIN, SIVB, ALL, CINF, NRDS, SQ, SOFI, SOFI, ADBE, C, AIZ, TW, INTU, MQ, CSGP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CME Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Aflac Inc, sells Principal Financial Group Inc, KKR Inc, Mastercard Inc, State Street Corporation, Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prana Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Prana Capital Management, LP owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 307,643 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.97% PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 1,263,610 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 384,832 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.14% State Street Corporation (STT) - 606,876 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.29% CME Group Inc (CME) - 243,083 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 535.68%

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 484,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 49,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 217,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 55,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 94,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 241,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 535.68%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 243,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 307,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 266.82%. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 315,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 180.73%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 326,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 492,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 158.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 432,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.