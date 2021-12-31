Prana Capital Management, LP Buys CME Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Principal Financial Group Inc, KKR Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: AFL, ANTM, SCHW, AON, LEN, BEN, TNET, BPOP, NYCB, RKT, AXP, WEX, BGCP, MET, COIN, SIVB, ALL, CINF, NRDS, SQ, SOFI, SOFI, ADBE, C, AIZ, TW, INTU, MQ, CSGP,
- Added Positions: CME, WTW, CBOE, ICE, RJF, IBKR, AJG, RE, BAC, MTB, ACGL, TRI, RDN, LOW, GPN, EQH, HBAN, TRU, IVZ, SSNC, FNF, GS, MKL, AMG, JLL, ZION, AXS, CFG, UWMC, UWMC, COF, ALLY, ATH, FTDR,
- Reduced Positions: PFG, MA, STT, ADP, BRK.B, TFC, HIG, FIS, BRO, APO, HUM, WFC, CG, DNB, UNM, RGA, BKI, FDS, VOYA, PHM, USB, VIRT, SPGI, MC,
- Sold Out: KKR, AMP, CB, CI, SEIC, LNC, TOL, BK, ESNT, MKTX, AIG, FHI, FLT, Z, EVR,
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 307,643 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.97%
- PulteGroup Inc (PHM) - 1,263,610 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 384,832 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.14%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 606,876 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.29%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 243,083 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 535.68%
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 484,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $446.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 49,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $85.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 217,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $283.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 55,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 94,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 241,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 535.68%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $236.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 243,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 79.97%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $225.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 307,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 266.82%. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $118.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 315,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 180.73%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 326,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $93.38 and $102.53, with an estimated average price of $98.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 492,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 158.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 432,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39.Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.
