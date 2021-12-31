Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sells General Electric Co

New Purchases: KORE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kore Group Holdings Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 9,771,949 shares, 66.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 75,236,136 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,258,699 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) - 4,000,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) - 24,394,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.