Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. Buys Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sells General Electric Co

Investment company Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Kore Group Holdings Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P.
- Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 9,771,949 shares, 66.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 75,236,136 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 1,258,699 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
- Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) - 4,000,000 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) - 24,394,846 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
