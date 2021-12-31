Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BNY Mellon International Equity ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

New Purchases: BKIE, BAB, ZROZ, BKEM, BUFT, IBHC, IBHD, BKSB, FNOV, JEPI, HSBC, TTE, GNL, DNOV, BLMN, FIW, ASML, SPG, IVT, BRP, BSCQ, FCTR, HYGV, EXPE, TXT, KEYS, BSMN, BSMO, EWZ, FXI, UCON, AB, ABG, CTRA, CR, CCK, CW, GOOD, MNST, HIG, HAS, HOLX, IDXX, SJM, JCI, LXP, LNC, MET, MTD, PHM, SBAC, STE, TREX, CUBE, WAT, WYNN, JMM, NEA, TEL, VMW, BACPL.PFD, CPRI, SRC, AMH, GLPI, QSR, QRVO, MGP, SE, ILPT, MP, RBLX, BIGZ, RIVN, BUFG, EWC, FAUG, FDHY, ITB, IVLU, LDEM, MSOS, PHO, QCLN, REET, SIZE, SMMD, SUSL, VIS, VOOG, SAN, EXC, FCEL, JBLU, SNMP, LLNW, LVO, RTL, RTL, HUT, SUNL, EVGO, UNG,

BKIE, BAB, ZROZ, BKEM, BUFT, IBHC, IBHD, BKSB, FNOV, JEPI, HSBC, TTE, GNL, DNOV, BLMN, FIW, ASML, SPG, IVT, BRP, BSCQ, FCTR, HYGV, EXPE, TXT, KEYS, BSMN, BSMO, EWZ, FXI, UCON, AB, ABG, CTRA, CR, CCK, CW, GOOD, MNST, HIG, HAS, HOLX, IDXX, SJM, JCI, LXP, LNC, MET, MTD, PHM, SBAC, STE, TREX, CUBE, WAT, WYNN, JMM, NEA, TEL, VMW, BACPL.PFD, CPRI, SRC, AMH, GLPI, QSR, QRVO, MGP, SE, ILPT, MP, RBLX, BIGZ, RIVN, BUFG, EWC, FAUG, FDHY, ITB, IVLU, LDEM, MSOS, PHO, QCLN, REET, SIZE, SMMD, SUSL, VIS, VOOG, SAN, EXC, FCEL, JBLU, SNMP, LLNW, LVO, RTL, RTL, HUT, SUNL, EVGO, UNG, Added Positions: XLY, XLE, TLT, DFAC, SHYG, JNK, USMV, BSJO, SCHX, BKLC, PDBC, PHYS, BSCM, GSY, SHV, AAPL, DIA, ESGU, IEF, SPD, BSL, JPI, BSJM, IWM, NTSX, PEJ, SPLG, VOO, DEO, BKAG, BSCN, BSCO, BSJN, EWT, GTO, IUSB, QQQ, MSFT, NVDA, WMT, AVGO, BSCP, EMGF, FALN, KBE, NLY, DMO, IWN, LTPZ, MUB, PFF, RDVY, SCHA, SMLF, TIP, ACN, ALB, AMT, PARA, CVX, CMCSA, HD, JPM, NKE, PFE, RTX, BX, V, TSLA, IHIT, BND, CMDY, DFAX, FDVV, IEMG, LMBS, OUSA, RSP, SPSM, TAIL, TFI, USXF, VLU, ABB, ABT, AMD, AXP, AMAT, BLK, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, KO, CMI, DHR, DRI, DE, DD, LLY, GSK, LRCX, MRK, MS, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, PEP, LIN, PG, O, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SONY, TXN, TMO, TD, TM, UL, UPS, UNH, DIS, WM, ANTM, ADX, MA, HZNP, FB, NID, ABBV, NIQ, SHOP, TEAM, VICI, CRWD, BIV, DFEB, DMXF, DVY, ESGD, ESML, EUSB, EWL, FDN, FPE, FTSL, FVD, HYLS, IBB, IBML, IDV, IEFA, IGRO, IHI, IJR, IUSV, IWB, IXP, IYF, IYH, JETS, LIT, PFIX, QTEC, SCHD, SCHF, SCHP, SOXX, SPDW, SPEM, SPY, STIP, TIPX, VCIT, VGT, VPU, VYM, XBI, XLB, XLI, XLRE, MMM, PLD, ALL, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ADM, ARCC, AZN, BHP, BAC, BDX, BA, CVS, LUMN, CHD, CLX, CSGP, CL, NNN, VALE, CAG, STZ, COST, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EMR, ENB, EXPD, NEE, FICO, FDX, FLO, F, BEN, TGNA, GRMN, GIS, GILD, GS, HRB, HEI, HIW, HON, HBAN, INFO, ICE, INTU, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MGM, MSM, MNKD, MKL, MAR, MLM, MRVL, SPGI, MSI, VTRS, ES, ORI, TLK, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PXD, BKNG, DGX, REGN, ROP, SIVB, CRM, STX, SRE, SLP, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SO, STT, SYK, SNPS, TSM, TGT, TPL, TRMB, UNP, URI, VLO, VOD, WPC, WSO, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, YUM, EBAY, TOWN, RDS.B, JFR, BR, TMUS, LULU, ETJ, MELI, AWK, SRNE, PM, STWD, FCRD, FTNT, NXPI, PSLV, STAG, CG, NCLH, DSL, NRZ, VEEV, OMF, GOOG, FSK, LBRDA, STOR, TLRY, TLRY, TRU, TDOC, FTV, TTD, JCO, JHG, ROKU, DOCU, EQH, NIO, ELAN, AXNX, TW, ALC, ZM, UBER, CTVA, ORCC, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, MSGE, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, ABNB, UPST, COIN, LCID, ACIM, AIEQ, AIRR, AOM, ARKG, BATT, BBRE, BBUS, BKMC, BKSE, BNDX, BNO, BSJQ, BSV, CDC, CIBR, CXSE, CZA, DFAS, DFAU, DGRO, DHS, DNL, DSI, DVYE, EAGG, EEMV, EMB, EPI, EZU, FLOT, FNDX, FTGC, GLDM, GRID, GSLC, HACK, HDV, HYS, IBDQ, IBMM, IBMN, ICLN, IEI, IGLB, IHE, IJS, IJT, ISDX, JPSE, KOMP, LGLV, LQD, MDYG, MDYV, MOAT, NOBL, NXTG, OEF, PDN, PFM, PJAN, PSK, PTLC, PWV, PXF, QPX, QQQJ, RDIV, REZ, RNDM, RNLC, SCHB, SCHG, SCHO, SCHR, SCHV, SCHZ, SHM, SLY, SLYV, SPHD, SPLV, SPSB, SPYG, TDTT, TILT, TLH, TLTD, USHY, VB, VCR, VDC, VGIT, VHT, VIG, VMBS, VV, VXUS, XLP, XMVM, XPH, XSD, XT,

XLY, XLE, TLT, DFAC, SHYG, JNK, USMV, BSJO, SCHX, BKLC, PDBC, PHYS, BSCM, GSY, SHV, AAPL, DIA, ESGU, IEF, SPD, BSL, JPI, BSJM, IWM, NTSX, PEJ, SPLG, VOO, DEO, BKAG, BSCN, BSCO, BSJN, EWT, GTO, IUSB, QQQ, MSFT, NVDA, WMT, AVGO, BSCP, EMGF, FALN, KBE, NLY, DMO, IWN, LTPZ, MUB, PFF, RDVY, SCHA, SMLF, TIP, ACN, ALB, AMT, PARA, CVX, CMCSA, HD, JPM, NKE, PFE, RTX, BX, V, TSLA, IHIT, BND, CMDY, DFAX, FDVV, IEMG, LMBS, OUSA, RSP, SPSM, TAIL, TFI, USXF, VLU, ABB, ABT, AMD, AXP, AMAT, BLK, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, KO, CMI, DHR, DRI, DE, DD, LLY, GSK, LRCX, MRK, MS, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, PEP, LIN, PG, O, ROK, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SONY, TXN, TMO, TD, TM, UL, UPS, UNH, DIS, WM, ANTM, ADX, MA, HZNP, FB, NID, ABBV, NIQ, SHOP, TEAM, VICI, CRWD, BIV, DFEB, DMXF, DVY, ESGD, ESML, EUSB, EWL, FDN, FPE, FTSL, FVD, HYLS, IBB, IBML, IDV, IEFA, IGRO, IHI, IJR, IUSV, IWB, IXP, IYF, IYH, JETS, LIT, PFIX, QTEC, SCHD, SCHF, SCHP, SOXX, SPDW, SPEM, SPY, STIP, TIPX, VCIT, VGT, VPU, VYM, XBI, XLB, XLI, XLRE, MMM, PLD, ALL, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ADM, ARCC, AZN, BHP, BAC, BDX, BA, CVS, LUMN, CHD, CLX, CSGP, CL, NNN, VALE, CAG, STZ, COST, DLTR, DUK, EOG, EMR, ENB, EXPD, NEE, FICO, FDX, FLO, F, BEN, TGNA, GRMN, GIS, GILD, GS, HRB, HEI, HIW, HON, HBAN, INFO, ICE, INTU, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MGM, MSM, MNKD, MKL, MAR, MLM, MRVL, SPGI, MSI, VTRS, ES, ORI, TLK, PKG, PAYX, PBCT, PXD, BKNG, DGX, REGN, ROP, SIVB, CRM, STX, SRE, SLP, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SO, STT, SYK, SNPS, TSM, TGT, TPL, TRMB, UNP, URI, VLO, VOD, WPC, WSO, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, YUM, EBAY, TOWN, RDS.B, JFR, BR, TMUS, LULU, ETJ, MELI, AWK, SRNE, PM, STWD, FCRD, FTNT, NXPI, PSLV, STAG, CG, NCLH, DSL, NRZ, VEEV, OMF, GOOG, FSK, LBRDA, STOR, TLRY, TLRY, TRU, TDOC, FTV, TTD, JCO, JHG, ROKU, DOCU, EQH, NIO, ELAN, AXNX, TW, ALC, ZM, UBER, CTVA, ORCC, DDOG, CARR, OTIS, MSGE, DKNG, SNOW, PLTR, ABNB, UPST, COIN, LCID, ACIM, AIEQ, AIRR, AOM, ARKG, BATT, BBRE, BBUS, BKMC, BKSE, BNDX, BNO, BSJQ, BSV, CDC, CIBR, CXSE, CZA, DFAS, DFAU, DGRO, DHS, DNL, DSI, DVYE, EAGG, EEMV, EMB, EPI, EZU, FLOT, FNDX, FTGC, GLDM, GRID, GSLC, HACK, HDV, HYS, IBDQ, IBMM, IBMN, ICLN, IEI, IGLB, IHE, IJS, IJT, ISDX, JPSE, KOMP, LGLV, LQD, MDYG, MDYV, MOAT, NOBL, NXTG, OEF, PDN, PFM, PJAN, PSK, PTLC, PWV, PXF, QPX, QQQJ, RDIV, REZ, RNDM, RNLC, SCHB, SCHG, SCHO, SCHR, SCHV, SCHZ, SHM, SLY, SLYV, SPHD, SPLV, SPSB, SPYG, TDTT, TILT, TLH, TLTD, USHY, VB, VCR, VDC, VGIT, VHT, VIG, VMBS, VV, VXUS, XLP, XMVM, XPH, XSD, XT, Reduced Positions: INDA, XLF, HYD, CWB, HYG, EFV, CBTX, EFG, IVV, BKLN, IYE, SRLN, GOVT, COMT, AGG, IXN, XLK, T, BSJP, ISTB, IXG, MBB, XSOE, MDT, VZ, NEAR, VTEB, XLV, HDB, NOC, BUD, ESGE, IAGG, MEAR, INTC, FDT, FFEB, ITOT, IWF, SCHM, SHY, VEU, ATVI, AMZN, IBM, JNJ, RIO, FRA, PYPL, LW, IGSB, DFIV, IJH, IXUS, QQEW, SPTL, SPTM, SPYV, VBR, VCSH, VSS, VTI, XLC, MO, BP, GOLD, BMY, XOM, GOOGL, HAL, HMY, IRM, PSA, SBUX, WFC, CHTR, BABA, TWLO, CMF, EFA, FBT, FEM, FLRN, FNY, FTSM, IUSG, IVE, IVOL, IVW, IWD, JHMM, JPST, SDY, SKYY, SPMD, SPXL, VNQ, VO, VT, XLU, CB, AFL, ALGN, AMRN, AMP, AON, ADSK, TFC, BMO, BAX, BAM, CF, CSX, FIS, CME, CIEN, COP, ED, CPRT, ENLC, DTE, DXCM, D, ETN, EIX, EW, EPD, EQT, EL, FISV, FLEX, GD, GPN, LHX, HPQ, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, INDB, ISRG, KMB, LH, LOW, MMP, MMC, MKC, MPWR, NSC, OGE, OMC, PNC, PPG, PKI, PRU, PEG, QCOM, ROST, ONTO, POOL, LUV, ENVB, SWK, NLOK, SYY, TJX, TER, TRI, TSCO, TSN, UAL, USB, UNFI, UNM, VFC, VTR, VRTX, WBA, AUY, CATC, JPS, PODD, MSCI, TREE, DG, GM, FRC, KMI, HII, APTV, NOW, PANW, ZTS, TWTR, AAL, PAYC, CGC, MTNB, ETSY, CC, KHC, PFGC, HPE, SQ, CWH, IIPR, IHTA, MRNA, CHWY, INMD, NET, CRNC, AOK, AOR, ARKK, AVUV, BBH, BLV, BNDC, CSF, DES, DJUL, DUSA, EEM, EFAV, EMLP, EWJ, FBND, FCAL, FDD, FDL, FGD, FSMB, FXL, GDX, GLD, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, ICF, ICVT, IEUR, IEV, IJK, INTF, IPAC, IQLT, ITA, IWR, IWS, IWV, IYK, IYR, IYW, JMST, JMUB, KNG, KRE, MGK, MMTM, PPLT, PRF, QUS, SCHJ, SDOG, SGOL, SLV, SMH, SPAB, SPIB, SPIP, SPMB, SPTI, SPTS, SUB, TAN, TDIV, TOTL, USIG, VBK, VGK, VOE, VOT, VTWO, VXF, WDIV, XAR,

INDA, XLF, HYD, CWB, HYG, EFV, CBTX, EFG, IVV, BKLN, IYE, SRLN, GOVT, COMT, AGG, IXN, XLK, T, BSJP, ISTB, IXG, MBB, XSOE, MDT, VZ, NEAR, VTEB, XLV, HDB, NOC, BUD, ESGE, IAGG, MEAR, INTC, FDT, FFEB, ITOT, IWF, SCHM, SHY, VEU, ATVI, AMZN, IBM, JNJ, RIO, FRA, PYPL, LW, IGSB, DFIV, IJH, IXUS, QQEW, SPTL, SPTM, SPYV, VBR, VCSH, VSS, VTI, XLC, MO, BP, GOLD, BMY, XOM, GOOGL, HAL, HMY, IRM, PSA, SBUX, WFC, CHTR, BABA, TWLO, CMF, EFA, FBT, FEM, FLRN, FNY, FTSM, IUSG, IVE, IVOL, IVW, IWD, JHMM, JPST, SDY, SKYY, SPMD, SPXL, VNQ, VO, VT, XLU, CB, AFL, ALGN, AMRN, AMP, AON, ADSK, TFC, BMO, BAX, BAM, CF, CSX, FIS, CME, CIEN, COP, ED, CPRT, ENLC, DTE, DXCM, D, ETN, EIX, EW, EPD, EQT, EL, FISV, FLEX, GD, GPN, LHX, HPQ, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, INDB, ISRG, KMB, LH, LOW, MMP, MMC, MKC, MPWR, NSC, OGE, OMC, PNC, PPG, PKI, PRU, PEG, QCOM, ROST, ONTO, POOL, LUV, ENVB, SWK, NLOK, SYY, TJX, TER, TRI, TSCO, TSN, UAL, USB, UNFI, UNM, VFC, VTR, VRTX, WBA, AUY, CATC, JPS, PODD, MSCI, TREE, DG, GM, FRC, KMI, HII, APTV, NOW, PANW, ZTS, TWTR, AAL, PAYC, CGC, MTNB, ETSY, CC, KHC, PFGC, HPE, SQ, CWH, IIPR, IHTA, MRNA, CHWY, INMD, NET, CRNC, AOK, AOR, ARKK, AVUV, BBH, BLV, BNDC, CSF, DES, DJUL, DUSA, EEM, EFAV, EMLP, EWJ, FBND, FCAL, FDD, FDL, FGD, FSMB, FXL, GDX, GLD, IAU, IBDN, IBDO, IBDP, ICF, ICVT, IEUR, IEV, IJK, INTF, IPAC, IQLT, ITA, IWR, IWS, IWV, IYK, IYR, IYW, JMST, JMUB, KNG, KRE, MGK, MMTM, PPLT, PRF, QUS, SCHJ, SDOG, SGOL, SLV, SMH, SPAB, SPIB, SPIP, SPMB, SPTI, SPTS, SUB, TAN, TDIV, TOTL, USIG, VBK, VGK, VOE, VOT, VTWO, VXF, WDIV, XAR, Sold Out: JHB, BSCL, BSJL, IBDM, DDWM, UIS, FEN, EWU, IGV, IBMJ, EWI, EWQ, EWD, DHT, SHAG, IBMK, IMTB, FPXI, VER, COF, EWN, XRT, CMBS, URTY, EWGS, ULST, FEMB, GVI, AZO, IBUY, ITEQ, NUGT, PID, WTFC, RIOT, BIDU, BYD, DISCA, EPR, IP, TGTX, NEM, SGEN, MTN, BOTZ, JTD, SPSC, PSX, SYF, EPRT, PTON, BNL, SESN, VXRT, TTOO, CRON, MJ, ENZ, SLVM, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BNY Mellon International Equity ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC. As of 2021Q4, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owns 980 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+wealth+concepts+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 652,456 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,073,337 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,758 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,544 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 631,494 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.83 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $73.56. The stock is now traded at around $71.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 458,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 997,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The purchase prices were between $140.68 and $162.14, with an estimated average price of $150.63. The stock is now traded at around $139.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 137,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.1 and $71.81, with an estimated average price of $69.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.449200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.43, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.938000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1865.03%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 219,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 858.79%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 851,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1945.23%. The purchase prices were between $140.81 and $153.96, with an estimated average price of $146.9. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 149,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,967,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4585.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.38 and $45.18, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 349,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $105.51 and $108.44, with an estimated average price of $107.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 176,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International E. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC sold out a holding in Unisys Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $21.86.