CPMG Inc Buys Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apollo Endosurgery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2021Q4, CPMG Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) - 11,222,662 shares, 51.76% of the total portfolio. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 8,478,790 shares, 26.75% of the total portfolio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio. Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 3,878,742 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,704 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

CPMG Inc added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,878,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.