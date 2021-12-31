Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CPMG Inc Buys Apollo Endosurgery Inc

Investment company CPMG Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apollo Endosurgery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2021Q4, CPMG Inc owns 5 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • Added Positions: APEN,

These are the top 5 holdings of CPMG Inc
  1. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) - 11,222,662 shares, 51.76% of the total portfolio.
  2. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 8,478,790 shares, 26.75% of the total portfolio.
  3. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 14.09% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 3,878,742 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 18,704 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
Added: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

CPMG Inc added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,878,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.



