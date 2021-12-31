Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys General Electric Co, Deere, Sells Delta Air Lines Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: GE, DE,

GE, DE, Added Positions: LMT,

LMT, Reduced Positions: BAC, C, RCL,

BAC, C, RCL, Sold Out: DAL, MSFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Deere, sells Delta Air Lines Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 218,771 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 830,102 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62% Citigroup Inc (C) - 516,062 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 70,851 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66% Boeing Co (BA) - 112,789 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 117,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.