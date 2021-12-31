Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys General Electric Co, Deere, Sells Delta Air Lines Inc, Microsoft Corp

For the details of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+financial+alliance+ltd+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 218,771 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 830,102 shares, 18.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 516,062 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 70,851 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.66%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 112,789 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 117,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $369.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 16,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.
